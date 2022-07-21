ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to Host “National Night Out”

By Ken Peiffer
 5 days ago
The Dubuque Police Department is inviting community members to join them for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Park (1500 Main St.) this year. National Night Out is an annual...

Q107.5

2022 Dubuque County Fair: Tuesday July 26th Events

They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it all starts today! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Everybody like's FREE and that's what today is all about. FREE admission all day. FREE Grandstand show at 7pm featuring Twitty and Lynn, Grandson of Conway Twitty and Grandaughter of Loretta Lynn.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque

Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Dream Center: Local Community Outreach

Impacting youth. Strengthening families. Building community. 3 pillars with which our local Dubuque Dream Center build's upon. The Dubuque Dream Center is a Community Outreach Center committed to mobilizing youth and families to build on Dr. King's Dream of transforming communities by embracing, empowering, and unifying those who live there. They strive to inspire vision and purpose through the 3 pillars above. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel, the Dubuque Dream Center has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Resource Unite: Changing The Way We Change The World

Resources Unite! strengthens the Dubuque community by creating connections. They aim to connect people to volunteer opportunities and resources that lead to a happier and more engaged way of life for our local community. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel; Resources Unite! has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Q107.5

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Old Newspaper Boxes Turned Food Pantries are Popping Up in Dubuque

It's not uncommon to see old newspaper boxes for sale online. With fewer print publications, people have discovered different uses for the large plastic/metal behemoths. Just last year, I refurbished one into a "Free Blockbuster," but that's a story for another time. Some retired newspaper boxes in the Dubuque area...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Here’s Your Chance to Play Police Detective in Dubuque

Police are seeking assistance in identifying two subjects who allegedly committed a Theft at Anderson Weber 3450 Center Grove Dubuque. The incident occurred on 7/9/2022 at approximately 5:55 a.m. If you have information on the subjects or the vehicle, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Tapping into Galena Brewfest for a Fun and Worthy Community Cause

As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Good Repair Project Update: NW Arterial & Pennsylvania

The intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue is now open. Lane shifts on the Northwest Arterial will continue to be expected as the contractor prepares for the reconstruction of the Asbury Road intersection. The Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project includes improvements from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Rd. including the reconstruction of both the Pennsylvania Ave. and Asbury Rd. intersections, repaving the southbound lanes, and total reconstruction of the northbound lanes. Due to the magnitude and scope of work, the construction schedule includes multiple phases to reduce traffic delays and minimize impacts on schools and businesses through the corridor.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Paddington, Dueling Pianos, and More Coming to UD’s Heritage Center

This past Monday (July 18th), Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped by the studio to tease shows that will becoming to the venue starting in September. The upcoming season is the UD Heritage Center's 10th anniversary season. It's primed to be big. Robbins returned...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Mouthwatering Italian Cuisine Lives in Galena

Good Italian restaurants provide solid, noteworthy food. It's the great ones that provide especially memorable food and, maybe just as important, make you feel like you're part of the familia. Vinny Vanucchi's 'Little Italy' in Galena does just that. Located in the 200 block on South Main Street, the "ristorante"...
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Platteville Gearing Up for its 25th Hometown Festival Week

The time has just about come for Platteville's annual Hometown Festival Week. Set to commence on Saturday, July 16th and run through Sunday, July 24th, the festival turns 25-years-old this year, and the lineup of food, exhibits, and live music is absolutely jammed. The nine-day event is set to showcase...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Q107.5

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
