We weren't sure what to make of the rumors about Charleston White and Soulja Boy, but for now, one of them is sharing his side of the story. Earlier today (July 22), news began to make the rounds about an alleged altercation involving Soulja and White. The rapper is known for the often verbal lashings that he gives to his peers and pop culture figures, and according to internet gossip, White was out and about when Soulja and several members of his entourage allegedly approached White.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO