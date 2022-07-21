ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Lane, former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, sentenced to 2 1/2 years on federal charge

By Emily Mae Czachor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Lane is one of four ex-officers convicted of violating Floyd's constitutional rights during the violent arrest that led to his killing on May 25, 2020. Floyd's family...

Roger Smith
4d ago

Coincidence that of the remaining 3 it's the other white guy who gets convicted? As I recall, this was the guy who was the rookie and the one who kept asking if they should turn him over and see if he needed help as he was dying from his fentynol overdose. 2.5 years in jail because a guy who was violently resisting killed himself swallowing drugs. The injustice is mind blowing.

Kris
4d ago

I still don’t understand why we are glorifying the death of a criminal. If he hadn’t been breaking the law, he wouldn’t have had a run in with the police in the first place

matthew Evans
3d ago

This guy had the personal fortitude after only 4 days on the job to challenge his superior twice to turn Floyd over and got 2.5 years in prison. You couldn’t pay me a half million a year to be a police officer!

