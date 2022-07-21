Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO