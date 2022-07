For five-year-old England fan Milo Jones, there will, inevitably, be years of footballing heartbreak and torment to come. But not tonight.The youngster was one of 32,000 supporters packed into Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, to watch the Lionesses destroy Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.And, as fans poured out onto the Steel City’s streets afterwards, there was unbridled joy at the historic victory. Talk of football coming home could be heard everywhere.“Amazing,” said Milo. “Amazing.”It was, said dad Ryan, his first ever football match. “What a way to start off,” the 39-year-old university teacher beamed. “He absolutely loved it....

