Alicia Silverstone Says She Still Sleeps With Her Son At Age 11 & She's 'Following Nature'

Alicia Silverstone hasn't been shy about her unusual parenting style over the years, but her latest revelation about sleeping arrangements with her son is making the internet cringe.

During a recent interview with The Ellen Fisher Podcast, Silverstone revealed that she still sleeps in the same bed as her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, who is 11 years old.

The Clueless actress explained to the host that her parenting choices are all "following nature," including co-sleeping with her son.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said on the podcast. Then she appeared to have clued into how strange that might sound.

"I'll be in trouble for saying that, and I don't really care," Silverstone said. She then went on to say that it's natural if you think of it in terms of living in the wild.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten," she said, pointing to a far-off spot. "It's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

Silverstone currently lives in Los Angeles and a 2019 look inside her home show no wild animals roaming around indoors. At least, not in the kitchen.

On the podcast, Silverstone went on to say that she's "a natural mama, and I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is scared of nature and love."

This isn't the first time the Clueless star has raised eyebrows with her "natural" approach to parenting.

A few years ago, she told The New York Times that she was still taking baths with her son, who was nine years old at the time.

"My son and I take baths together, and when he's not with me, I take a bath, and that really feels nourishing and comforting," said Silverstone.

And it doesn't stop there.

In 2012, Silverstone shared vids of herself pre-chewing food for Bear and then letting him eat it directly from her mouth, reported US Weekly. The boy was 10 months old at the time.

Silverstone justified her actions by explaining, "It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breastfeeding, it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth… and he can't chew."

"My kid is healthy. My kid's the happiest baby ever. He didn't have teeth, and he would choke," she shared.

Bear is Silverstone's only child and she shares him with her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki. The two of them split up in 2019