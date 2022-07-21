ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Steph Curry Just Bought A $2.1M Home In Florida & He’s Not Living In It (PHOTOS)

 4 days ago
NBA star Steph Curry is a homeowner of another property alongside his wife, Ayesha Curry. The couple bought the home on July 11, according to Zillow.

The house is located in Winter Park, FL, and though their names are on the deed, you can't quite add them to the list of celebrities that live in the Sunshine State.

According to multiple resources who spoke to the Orlando Business Journal, they purchased the house for a family member, and that price tag was a whopping $2.1 million. The listing price was $1.7 million, according to realtor, MaryStuart Day.

The home takes up 4,242 square feet of living space. There are four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as an office room. It includes an In-law suite with a private entrance from the third bay garage.

In the post embedded below, you can scroll through and see nine pictures of the interior and exterior of the house.

The home is sleek and modern with a gray white and beige color scheme for a clean look. There is new paint, updated lighting, fresh landscaping, and new carpet in the Main and In-law suites, Day mentioned in her caption.

Winter Park, just north of Lake Buena Vista is a popular area for celebrities. Comedian, Carrot Top, and the Los Angeles Clippers basketball coach, Doc Rivers, live there.

Stephen Curry currently plays for the Golden State Warriors, and Ayesha Curry is a television cooking host and cookbook author.

The NBA star was a speaker at the ESPYs last night.

