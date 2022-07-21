ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lightning Killed A Soldier & Injured 9 In Georgia & It’s One Of The Deadliest States For Strikes

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScxF4_0gnlpiNS00

A fatal lightning strike killed one U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and injured nine others during field training at Fort Gordon in August, GA yesterday.

"It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries. No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified. We know there were injuries, but we don't know the extent of those injuries," Anne Bowman, a base spokesperson told ABC News.

The publication reported that the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at Training Area 26 on Wednesday, July 20.

Weather data reflects that it was likely raining at the time of the strike.

The U.S. Army's Lightning Protection Safety Guide outlines the standard procedure for bad weather and states "In preparing personnel protection against lightning, planning is essential. Personnel must be aware of the hazards from step potential and flashover and must know what to do if an electrical storm threatens."

The guide also recommends performing a risk assessment, monitoring the activity, having shelter nearby, and prioritizing outdoor exposure to minimize risk.

The National Weather Service calls lightning "Georgia's underrated killer." As per their data, the Peach State is the "highest state interms of density of lightning strikesper square mile."

According to the CDC, Georgia is one of the deadliest states for lightning strikes, alongside Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, which is considered the "lightning capital" of the country.

Though the U.S. sees an average of 40 million lightning strikes each year, the odds of being struck are less than one in a million, and 90% of victims survive.

The report also states that "some factors that can put you at greater risk for being struck, such as participating in outdoor recreational activities or working outside. Regional and seasonal differences can also affect your risk of being struck by lightning."

Lightning-related deaths are most common during the summer months, particularly July.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Gordon, GA
State
Alabama State
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Florida woman eaten alive by alligators after falling in pond

An elderly woman in Florida was eaten alive by two alligators in a pond near her home. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says the woman, whose identity has not been announced, fell into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, according to a report.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Cdc#The Lightning Strike#Accident#Georgia It#U S Army Reserve Soldier#Ga#Abc News
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Oklahoma

Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy