Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Make First Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 ESPY Awards Since Sharing Fertility Struggles — Pics

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
Date night!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attended the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20 — just one month after the two revealed their fertility journey.

As OK! previously reported, the dancer, 36, suffered three miscarriages in the past few years — and the latest one occurred when her husband was in Ukraine.

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast," the New Zealand native previously shared. "It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic."

Though the two certainly went through some ups and downs, they are now working with fertility doctors and have started the in vitro fertilization process.

"For the first time in nearly two years, I feel excited," Murgatroyd, who may have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which can lead to infertility, said. "I'm in a much happier place. I got answers."

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of the couple's outing!

The blonde babe donned a sparkly pink dress, while her husband looked dapper in a black suit.

"It's going really well," Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight of the IVF process. "We're very excited. We're kind of in the last stages of it. There should be — fingers crossed — a pregnancy pretty soon."

"You hear the horror stories about it — marriages breaking up all that stuff — it's pretty dramatic, but it hasn't gone there," she said of going through this time with her hubby.

"But, yeah there's been some times where I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm doing this,'" she admitted. "But honestly, we're good. This is the path for us."

At first, the mom-of-one wasn't sure how vulnerable she wanted to be with her fans, but now she is happy to have everything out in the open.

"It feels good to share it. It's not like, 'Oh look at me, look at me!' It's just, like, finally I can say something and not feel closed off, and not feel bad about it, and not feel alone. It feels good," she gushed.

