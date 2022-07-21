ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch Arsonist Throw Molotov Cocktail At House In Mayfair: Video

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia police and other authorities would like to find the male in the blow video. For unknown reasons, he threw a molotov cocktail at a house on the 4900 block of Wellington Street. It was about 3:51 AM when this vehicle rolls down the street and stops. The male then gets...

