ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Alligator gets stuck underneath Florida police officer’s car

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mo4CL_0gnlkFaC00

LEESBURG, Fla. — An alligator got stuck underneath a Florida police officer’s car Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Leesburg police spent time Wednesday trying to “wrangle” an alligator that took off and found itself wedged under one of the officers’ patrol car.

Well, we don’t see this every day... While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car,” said Leesburg police on Twitter.

Police say the alligator was safely removed and the vehicle has no permanent damage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Woman arrested in Central Florida, accused of molesting teenagers

INVERNESS, Fla. – A woman who once claimed to be a former Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in another part of the state on some disturbing charges. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Diana Elizabeth Guevara molested several teenagers. Police said she committed the acts inside of...
INVERNESS, FL
click orlando

Driver of disabled car killed during crash in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 48-year-old man who was the driver of a disabled car was killed in a crash in Orlando Friday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 27-year-old from Orlando stopped just after 9 p.m. to help after spotting a 2016 Toyota Corolla with its hood open in the southbound lanes of Orange Avenue, just north of Mid Florida Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

VIDEO: Universal Orlando evacuated after fight, shooting scare

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late Saturday night after a fight between "several juveniles" broke out in one of the parking garages, police say. The chaos from that fight lead some people to believe there was an active shooter in the area. Rumor and confusion spread...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: 66-year-old man killed in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Seminole County crash Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. on South Sanford Avenue and Old Western Trail. Troopers say a Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 36-year-old Sanford man was headed south on Sanford Avenue. A 66-year-old man...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County patrol vehicle flipped on side in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy’s cruiser was flipped on its side during an Orange County crash Friday evening, video shows. Troopers said they were investigating a patrol car crash at Kayley Avenue and Lee Street, though details about what led to the crash have yet to be released.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alligator#Gator#Wftv#Cox Media Group
WESH

Ocala police: Vehicle crashes into utility pole

OCALA, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's other top headlines. Ocala police responded to the scene of a crash Saturday. A vehicle crashed into a utility pole Saturday afternoon, and police say there were power lines down from the crash. According to the Ocala Police Department, there...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

1 man dies, 1 man hospitalized in Seminole County crash, FHP says

A 66-year-old man died and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette south on Sanford Avenue near Old Western Trail when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP says one man dead, another critical after car crashes and catches fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead and another critically injured after a car ran off the road and crashed near Sanford Saturday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol says the car overturned and then caught fire. According to information released by the FHP on Saturday, a Chevrolet Corvette was...
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WCJB

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Judge orders competency evaluation for Villager who crashed into golf carts on New Year’s Eve

A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a Villager who crashed into multiple golf carts on New Year’s Eve at Brownwood Paddock Square. Judge Paul Militello has ordered evaluation for 80-year-old John Paul Toupin of the Village of LaBelle North. The evaluation will be undertaken by Steven O’Neal Phd of Tampa. The evaluation will take place this week, according to documents on file in Sumter County Court.
WILDWOOD, FL
WESH

Woman dies in Ocala house fire Saturday morning

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a house fire that killed one woman Saturday morning. Units from MCFR were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from a house on Cedar Trace Lane in Ocala. Callers noted that there was a car in the driveway and one neighbor tried to force entry into the home but was unable to.
MARION COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OPD Busts Local Drug Trafficker

A few weeks ago, Orlando Police Department’s Special Investigative Unit and OPD patrol officers conducted a search warrant at the 7400 block of Universal Blvd. regarding possible drug activity. The police found and “seized trafficking amounts of illegal substances and a weapon with an auto sear and suppresser, making...
ORLANDO, FL
kneiradio.com

Florida Woman Stabs Mini Van & Tries To Sell Teddy Bears

A Florida woman accused of running around outside a Publix supermarket in Clermont with a pitchfork and a black whip while trying to sell teddy bears was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper saw 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone yelling and waving the pitchfork and whip outside the store entrance and handcuffed her after she refused to stop. The store manager said Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store, and at some point, started to yell and run around with the pitchfork and whip, and stabbed a minivan. The trooper said she appeared to be “highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug.” Slone reportedly told law enforcement “she felt no pain anymore and that God was in control.” She was.
CLERMONT, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy