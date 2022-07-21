ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-town couple shocked to wed alongside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas

By MADDIE WHITE
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Midwest couple got the surprise of a lifetime when their trip to “tie the knot” in the Wedding Capital of the World put them side-by-side with a superstar couple at the altar: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple– visiting Vegas...

