Burnet County residents wanting to serve on the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors have until 5 p.m. Aug. 22 to apply for open seats in precincts 2 and 4 and until 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to apply for an at-large position. The deadlines were set by the board at its regular meeting Friday, July 22.

BURNET COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO