NEW YORK -- The rise in incidents of antisemitism at City University of New York campuses has some Jewish students and professors saying they're afraid to return in the fall.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Thursday, they are pleading with the university system to take action.When Professor Jeffrey Lax steps on the CUNY Kingsborough campus, where he's the Business Department chair, he does not wear his yarmulke."I do not want to be targeted. That's the reason," Lax said. "I wish I could just do my job."But Lax says a few years ago some fellow faculty members learned he was Jewish and Zionist, and threats and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO