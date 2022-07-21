ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

A camper has been placed on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River Thursday morning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sandbar that forms in the middle of the Ohio River along the Evansville riverfront has been a place for boats and residents to enjoy years. But, it...

Lynnette Lee Makahanaloa
3d ago

That's very cool put some excitements in Evansville at least it's not doing no one harm and we do need some happy times in Evansville...

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As crews work to dredge the Ohio River on Thursday, an unusual sight was seen on Eyewitness News tower cameras. A camper trailer was seen parked on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River on Thursday. At this time, it is not known how someone was able to park the camper on the sandbar. In 2017, a truck was parked on a sandbar in the Ohio River for several days, becoming the source of much speculation and intrigue in Evansville.
Mystery Camper Shows Up on a Sandbar in the Middle of an Indiana River

There are so many questions and not many answers. Every few years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers come to the Evansville riverfront to dredge the bottom of the Ohio River along Dress Plaza on Riverside Drive. This stretch of the river is designated as a Federal Navigation Channel for barge traffic and must maintain a depth of at least nine feet to keep barges from getting stuck in the middle of the river. The result is a long sandbar, or "pumpout" as it is commonly referred to because they literally suck the sand and other sediments from the bottom of the river and "pump it out" at another location, that becomes a popular destination for area boaters to dock and enjoy a day on the river.
