A camper has been placed on a sandbar in the middle of the Ohio River Thursday morning

WARRICK/SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 62 in Warrick and Spencer counties. Beginning on or around Monday, July 25, SR 62 will be closed, beginning near Dale, for seal coat operations. Crews will begin work near US 231. As operations continue crews will move west on SR 62 towards the outskirts of Boonville. Seal coat operations will finish near Maxville Road. Work is expected to take two to three weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
Comments / 14