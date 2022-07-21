Biden scraps announcing crime plan after positive COVID test
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden abruptly canceled a trip to Pennsylvania, where he had planned to propose a steep funding increase for police on Thursday, after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Democratic president was set to ask Congress to spend roughly $37 billion for fighting and preventing crime — including $13 billion to help communities hire and train 100,000 police officers over five years. He'd been scheduled to outline the plan during a visit to Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre instead announced the president was experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive.
Comments / 0