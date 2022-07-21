ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Driver charged in Wilmington hit-and-run, victim having surgery on legs

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xd9M6_0gnlhquM00

Driver charged in Wilmington hit-and-run crash, victim having surgery on legs 01:17

WILMINGTON - The woman who was seriously hurt in a horrific hit-and-run crash in Wilmington will have a 6-hour surgery on her legs Thursday.

Cathy Peters was walking on Nichols Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday when she was hit by car, thrown onto its hood, carried for a short distance and then fell off. The driver, later identified by police as 52-year-old Karen Haught, sped away.

Peters was rushed to the hospital where she spent the night with broken legs and an injured neck. Her husband told WBZ-TV she was having the surgery on her legs Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdE0J_0gnlhquM00
Cathy Peters Family photo

Police released surveillance images of the car Wednesday and it generated several tips. They said one led them to a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that had "damage consistent with a crash involving a pedestrian."

A short time later, they arrested Haught at her home in Billerica. She was arraigned Thursday in Woburn District Court on several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a revoked license.

At the arraignment, the judge said Haught is a frequent traffic offender. Bail for Haught is set at $5,000 for a conditional release.

Karen Haught Wilmington Police

"I am proud of the incredible work done by the members of my Department with help by the community. We know this arrest cannot take away the physical and emotional pain of the victim and her family, but we hope it can help by holding someone accountable for what never should have happened." Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond said in a statement Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billerica, MA
Wilmington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

One killed, four seriously injured in three-car crash in Worcester Saturday night

One person is dead and four are in the hospital with serious injuries after a three-car accident in downtown Worcester on Saturday night, police say. According to a Facebook post by the Worcester Police Department, officers observed a stolen white SUV driving north quickly on Main Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. An officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but called off the pursuit when the SUV did not stop and began operating erratically.
WORCESTER, MA
Seacoast Current

Salisbury, Mass Man Dies in I-495 Rollover

A Salisbury man died in a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Police said Good Samaritans stopped when they saw the flipped over Ford Focus in southbound median south of Route 93 around 11:25 a.m. They performed CPR on the 58-year-old man before troopers and first responders arrived.
SALISBURY, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in New Hampshire suspicious death case

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest has been in the case of a suspicious death near Manchester, New Hampshire, less than 24 hours after it was first reported Sunday morning. State authorities said Dillon Sleeper, 26, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder after a man was found unresponsive in Hooksett.
HOOKSETT, NH
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbz Tv#Hyundai#Woburn District Court
nbcboston.com

Salisbury Man, 58, Killed in Car Crash in Andover, Mass.

A 58-year-old man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is dead after his car rolled over on Interstate 495, south of Interstate 93 in Andover, police announced. Police say people were already trying to help the 58-year-old driver when police and ambulances arrived. The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled out of the water at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER -- A man was pulled out of the water at a Winchester beach Sunday evening. Around 4:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police were called for a possible drowning at Sandy Beach. The man was last seen struggling in the water. Around 5:30 p.m., divers found the victim. He was rushed to Winchester Hospital. No word yet on his current condition. On July 5, a man died in the same area after he fell off an inflatable float in an unsupervised part of the water. 
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Watertown News

Police Log: Juveniles Hit Golf Balls a Car, Details of Home Break-ins

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. July 14: Watertown Police identified a pair who had shoplifted at Best Buy on March 16. A man and woman arrived in a car and went into a store. They took an HP All-in-One computer valued at $1,260. Using surveillance police were able to see the two get into a vehicle and leave. The woman was identified as Yajaira Pantoja, 36, of Watertown. Police got a warrant for her arrest for larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy to commit a crime. The second suspect, a 27-year-0ld man from Watertown, was summoned to Waltham District Court for larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy to commit a crime.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police arrest suspect following Huntington Ave shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested after a shooting in the city’s Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood left a victim wounded Saturday morning. Officers assigned to District D-4 were called to the area of 491 Huntington Ave when shots were reported around 11 a.m., near the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after grabbing random child and kissing her, barking at dogs

At a street fair in Dorchester a man was arrested after his drunken behavior at an annual street fair. 54-year old Hung Tran of Dorchester had been at the street fair for a number of hours and became extremely intoxicated. Boston Police officers escorted Tran off the fairgrounds “due to his intoxication,” however an hour later he returned.
CBS Boston

Lincoln Police looking for man connected to garage thefts

LINCOLN -- Police in Lincoln released photos Saturday night of a man they believe is connected to several thefts in town. Investigators say a string of thefts from garages happened Thursday night at a condo complex.Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Lincoln Police.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside of Macy’s

BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested after allegedly dealing drugs inside a Macy’s Department store, according to Boston Police. Edison Arias, 29, of Dorchester was arrested and charged Friday afternoon with trafficking and distributing Class A drugs after police say security footage identified the suspect doing a drug transaction along with attempting to steal a $40 shirt from the department store.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Worcester police looking for missing 16-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old. According to a social media post by the Worcester Police Department, 16-year-old Lyriq Gonzalez left her home on Adams Street Thursday. She is noted to possibly be with Janisally Muller, who was reported missing Thursday.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS News

Unresponsive kayaker in Tynsborough rushed to hospital after falling into Mascuppic Lake

TYNGSBOROUGH - A kayaker who fell into Mascuppic Lake in Tyngsborough on Saturday afternoon was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from the water. Tyngsborough Police say the initial investigation indicated that a 60-year-old woman from Dunstable was kayaking with a friend when she capsized and fell into the water. Her friend noticed she was unresponsive, and later pulled her ashore and began to administer CPR.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy