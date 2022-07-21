ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEexy_0gnlgEGx00

President Joe Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” after testing positive Thursday for COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

In a memorandum shared by the White House, the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said Biden began to experience symptoms of the viral infection on Wednesday evening. Biden’s symptoms include a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough.

“Folks, I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern,” the president said in a post on social media. “Keeping busy!”

The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, Jean-Pierre said. He has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment developed by Pfizer that is aimed at reducing the severity of the disease.

“Consistent with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said. “He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

Officials said Biden plans to work in isolation until he tests negative for COVID-19.

The president last tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre said officials with the White House Medical Unit will tell people who had recent close contact with the president, including members of Congress and the news media, about his diagnosis.

Officials said Vice President Kamala Harris, who was last with the president on Tuesday, has tested negative for COVID-19. First lady Jill Biden told reporters on Thursday that she has also tested negative for COVID-19.

Biden is the second president to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Former President Donald Trump, who was in office at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for the viral infection in October 2020.

Several other world leaders have also gotten COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and others.

“Because the president is fully vaccinated -- double boosted -- his risk of serious illness is dramatically lower. He’s also getting treated with a very powerful anti-viral, and that further reducing his risk of serious illness,” White House COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a reminder of the reason that we all work so hard to make sure that every American has the same level of protection that the president has. That every American has the same level of immunity and why we have worked so hard to make sure that people have access to life-saving treatments like Paxlovid.”

As of last week, the most recent date for which data was available, more than 78% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just over 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and more than 48% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten at least one booster shot, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported more than 90 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in over 1 million deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 566.9 million cases have been reported, resulting in 6.3 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Geoff Bennett
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy