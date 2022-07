Earlier this week, Elle UK published its September cover interview with the star, where she talked about everything from her new Yitty shapewear line to her meteoric rise to the top of the charts. And in terms of the latter, Lizzo used the piece as an opportunity to get candid about some of the internal difficulties she faced during her come-up — specifically her belief that she wasn't "desirable" enough to make it as a pop star.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO