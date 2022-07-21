Please Don't Destroy Are Hard At Work On Their First Movie

Rihanna knows beauty better than just about anyone else. Since the initial launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 when the brand launched with 40 inclusive shades of the now-iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation, she’s been setting beauty industry standards as well as trends. Fans fall in line to buy her products the moment they drop, sing their praises, and make videos trying them out on TikTok. When the Fenty brand expanded to Fenty Skin and Fragrance in 2021, they were similarly quick hits. Her premiere fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, instantly sold out upon its launch — and then sold out immediately following the first restock. Now, it appears that Rihanna’s beauty empire will be expanding into a new domain: hair care. We’re already getting excited just thinking about it.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO