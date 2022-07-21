ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Please Don't Destroy Are Hard At Work On Their First Movie

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been an insane couple of years for Please Don’t Destroy, the lovable pals who went from day jobs scooping ice cream and working at the YMCA to writing a weekly segment on Saturday Night Live where Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift calls them “three sad virgins.” An honor if I’ve...

NYLON

Billy Porter Was Ready To Take Control With Anything’s Possible

Warning: Mild spoilers for Anything’s Possible below. From 2018 until 2021, Billy Porter was best known for his transformative performance in a show widely appreciated for its boundary-breaking pedigree. As the firm but fragile Pray-Tell, a no-nonsense MC for the glittering balls at the center of FX’s Pose, Porter proved to be an undeniable force in front of the camera. Already a Tony winner for his performance in a different culture-shifting production (the 2013 Broadway revival of Kinky Boots), Porter would soon be adding another high-profile trophy to his mantle: a well-deserved Lead Actor Emmy for Pose.
MOVIES
NYLON

Taylor Swift Crashed Haim's London Concert For A "Love Story" Mashup

Taylor Swift surprised fans by joining her pals Haim at their London show on Thursday night, for a mashup of “Love Story” and “Gasoline.” (Swift made a remix of Women in Music Pt. III track “Gasoline” with Haim last year, but up until now, it’s never been performed live).
MUSIC
NYLON

In She Will, The Ashes Of Burned Witches Want Revenge

In She Will, the thrilling directorial debut from Charlotte Colbert, the ashes of burned witches didn’t compost into peat or trees, but into revenge. Set in overcast, heavenly Scotland, the film tells the story of Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige), a glamorous aging starlet who’s recovering from a mastectomy at a rural retreat, along with her nurse Desi Hatoum (Kota Eberhardt), against a backdrop of eerie sounds and gorgeous, long shots of forests.
MOVIES
NYLON

Blu DeTiger & Chromeo On Indie Sleaze, Myspace, & The New York Hustle

Blu DeTiger and Chromeo have more in common than you might think. Though the burgeoning TikTok-famous bass player and Canadian electro funk duo share an age gap of 20 years, their beginnings were eerily similar: inexorably shaped by the unpredictable and incomparable experience of hustling in the New York City music scene. This past May, DeTiger and Chromeo discovered they were sonically compatible, too, releasing two funky dance tracks — “Blutooth” and “enough 4 you” — that are as much a generational bridge as they are a passion project between friends. Below, over a recent, leisurely phone call, DeTiger and Chromeo’s Dave Macklovitch and P-Thugg reconnected to reminisce on their come-ups, New York’s indie sleaze scene, the advent of Myspace, and the timeless parallels of musicians trying to make it big.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

A Rihanna Haircare Brand Could Be Coming Soon

Rihanna knows beauty better than just about anyone else. Since the initial launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 when the brand launched with 40 inclusive shades of the now-iconic Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation, she’s been setting beauty industry standards as well as trends. Fans fall in line to buy her products the moment they drop, sing their praises, and make videos trying them out on TikTok. When the Fenty brand expanded to Fenty Skin and Fragrance in 2021, they were similarly quick hits. Her premiere fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, instantly sold out upon its launch — and then sold out immediately following the first restock. Now, it appears that Rihanna’s beauty empire will be expanding into a new domain: hair care. We’re already getting excited just thinking about it.
HAIR CARE

