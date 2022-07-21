Please Don't Destroy Are Hard At Work On Their First Movie

Blu DeTiger and Chromeo have more in common than you might think. Though the burgeoning TikTok-famous bass player and Canadian electro funk duo share an age gap of 20 years, their beginnings were eerily similar: inexorably shaped by the unpredictable and incomparable experience of hustling in the New York City music scene. This past May, DeTiger and Chromeo discovered they were sonically compatible, too, releasing two funky dance tracks — “Blutooth” and “enough 4 you” — that are as much a generational bridge as they are a passion project between friends. Below, over a recent, leisurely phone call, DeTiger and Chromeo’s Dave Macklovitch and P-Thugg reconnected to reminisce on their come-ups, New York’s indie sleaze scene, the advent of Myspace, and the timeless parallels of musicians trying to make it big.
