Obituary for Lawrence L Martin

Funeral services for Jimmie Dunn, 58, of Merryville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder. Burial will follow in the Newlin Cemetery in Singer. Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M....
Thelma Sue Williams, 70, of Rosepine, LA passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 22 from 5-9pm at The Church - Rosepine. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 23 at 12pm at The Church - Rosepine. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery. For full obituary, visit...
Yvonne Faye “Snookie” Kuehn Young, 67, of Evans, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
NATCITOCHES, La. -- Family and friends crowded inside First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Friday to say goodbye to a fallen Natchitoches police officer. Officer Brian Olliff, 52, died Saturday of a heat-related illness while working in the downtown district. Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of of service....
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Marcus Broxson, age 42, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Broxson remains in the VPSO jail. Susan R. Jones, age 40, of Leesville, was arrested by Agents with the Vernon...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun...
NPSO WELCOMES TWO NEW DEPUTIES; GRADUATES OF SHREVEPORT POLICE REGIONAL TRAINING ACADEMY. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Fobb Jr. and Nathaniel Greene completed the 86th session of the Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy in Shreveport on Friday, July 15, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The graduation ceremony...
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two drivers are dead and one passenger is injured following a head-on crash in north Newton County on Friday evening. It occurred at about 8:30 on Highway 87, about three miles north of Burkeville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, a 2001 Chevrolet...
An Alexandria man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with selling and distributing methamphetamine out of a Vernon Parish motel, according to authorities. Courtland E. King, 29, was arrested on July 20 at the Country Inn Motel in New Llano and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine in excess of 400 grams.
Final Day of Qualifying: Harry Hayes qualifies for Alexandria Mayoral Race. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November 8 Election. We spoke with Harry Hayes, who has qualified for the Alexandria Mayoral Race. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November...
ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office cancelled a silver alert for a man missing from Provencal after his body was located Monday afternoon. Deputies stated in a release that friends searching for 61-year-old David LeDoux found his truck around 12:00 p.m. The 2006 Dodge...
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the city address yesterday discussing utility bills, public works and transportation among other things. At the Alexandria Consolidated Compound Mayor Hall talked about the recent security breach that shut down the city’s computer system. He says they are finally getting utility bills out based on last years’ usage.
CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.
The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
A crowded field will give voters wide choices as Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson joins current Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, and newcomer Harry Hayes in vying for the job. Here’s how these candidates compare as their respective campaigns get going. Kara Guillory of Alexandria said,...
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a pair of very large drug busts in recent days has resulted in the arrest of two people. Sheriff Sam Craft says the first occurred on Monday at a house in Leesville where deputies found large amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Synthetic Marijuana, along with several stolen guns.
The DeRidder Police report they have recently seen a rise in counterfeit money being used or attempts to use during private sales and at businesses in the City. This money appears genuine at a glance, but has the label of “for motion picture use only”. Anyone who receives these bills as part of a sale is asked to contact DeRidder Police. Please be aware of these bills when you are handling all denominations of bills. Monetary Instrument Abuse is a felony that carries from a $5,000 to $1,000,000 fine and from six months to ten years in prison.
