Leesville, LA

Obituary for Lawrence L Martin

By reporter@kvvp.com
 3 days ago

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on...

Obituary for Jimmie Dunn

Funeral services for Jimmie Dunn, 58, of Merryville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in DeRidder. Burial will follow in the Newlin Cemetery in Singer. Visitation will be Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M....
MERRYVILLE, LA
Obituary for Thelma Sue Williams

Thelma Sue Williams, 70, of Rosepine, LA passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 22 from 5-9pm at The Church - Rosepine. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 23 at 12pm at The Church - Rosepine. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery. For full obituary, visit...
ROSEPINE, LA
Obituary for Yvonne "Snookie' Young

Yvonne Faye “Snookie” Kuehn Young, 67, of Evans, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
EVANS, LA
James Steven Haycraft

James Steven Haycraft, 64, of DeRidder, LA passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Memorial service will be Thursday, July 28 at 7pm at Ludington Baptist Church.
DERIDDER, LA
Leesville, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Leesville, LA
Natchitoches says goodbye to fallen police officer

NATCITOCHES, La. -- Family and friends crowded inside First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Friday to say goodbye to a fallen Natchitoches police officer. Officer Brian Olliff, 52, died Saturday of a heat-related illness while working in the downtown district. Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of of service....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
VPSO Arrest Report July 19-21, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Marcus Broxson, age 42, of Leesville, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Broxson remains in the VPSO jail. Susan R. Jones, age 40, of Leesville, was arrested by Agents with the Vernon...
LEESVILLE, LA
Man shoots at vehicle in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NPSO welcomes two new deputies

NPSO WELCOMES TWO NEW DEPUTIES; GRADUATES OF SHREVEPORT POLICE REGIONAL TRAINING ACADEMY. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Eric Fobb Jr. and Nathaniel Greene completed the 86th session of the Shreveport Police Regional Training Academy in Shreveport on Friday, July 15, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The graduation ceremony...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Leesville High School Graduate Joins Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office welcomes two new deputies from the 86th session of the Shreveport Regional Training Academy that graduated this past Friday. Cadets received training in areas of criminal law, patrol activities, vehicle stops, report writing, DWI enforcement, survival tactics, ethics, taser, first aid, chemical weapons and other topics in law enforcement.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Alexandria man arrested for selling meth out of Vernon Parish motel

An Alexandria man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with selling and distributing methamphetamine out of a Vernon Parish motel, according to authorities. Courtland E. King, 29, was arrested on July 20 at the Country Inn Motel in New Llano and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine in excess of 400 grams.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Final Day of Qualifying: Jules Green & Brian BJ BennetT

Final Day of Qualifying: Harry Hayes qualifies for Alexandria Mayoral Race. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November 8 Election. We spoke with Harry Hayes, who has qualified for the Alexandria Mayoral Race. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It’s the final day of qualifying for the November...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Groundbreaking held for new $9 million Rapides Senior Living site

ALEXANDRIA, La. - State and local officials gathered Thursday, July 21, for a groundbreaking celebration for the Rapides Senior Living facility at 1420 England Drive. The $9 million gated residential community is being developed by MGM Development Group of Monroe. “This $9 million investment will have economic development ripple effects...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Mayor Jeff Hall Discusses Utility Bills, Transportation

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly state of the city address yesterday discussing utility bills, public works and transportation among other things. At the Alexandria Consolidated Compound Mayor Hall talked about the recent security breach that shut down the city’s computer system. He says they are finally getting utility bills out based on last years’ usage.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Campti mobile home severely damaged in fire

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire crews in Natchitoches Parish responded to a blaze in a Campti mobile home late Tuesday morning that caused severe damage to the structure. Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District 9 says the home on 117 Juzan St. caught fire around 10:22 a.m. Units arrived within eight minutes to find heavy fire and smoke billowing from the windows. Firefighters used heavy stream devices to battle the flames so they could enter the building and put them out.
CAMPTI, LA
Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
DERIDDER, LA
Alexandria Mayors Race Heats Up

A crowded field will give voters wide choices as Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson joins current Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, and newcomer Harry Hayes in vying for the job. Here’s how these candidates compare as their respective campaigns get going. Kara Guillory of Alexandria said,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Pair of large drug busts in Vernon Parish results in two arrests

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a pair of very large drug busts in recent days has resulted in the arrest of two people. Sheriff Sam Craft says the first occurred on Monday at a house in Leesville where deputies found large amounts of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Synthetic Marijuana, along with several stolen guns.
VERNON PARISH, LA
DeRidder Police Warn Residents About Counterfeit Money

The DeRidder Police report they have recently seen a rise in counterfeit money being used or attempts to use during private sales and at businesses in the City. This money appears genuine at a glance, but has the label of “for motion picture use only”. Anyone who receives these bills as part of a sale is asked to contact DeRidder Police. Please be aware of these bills when you are handling all denominations of bills. Monetary Instrument Abuse is a felony that carries from a $5,000 to $1,000,000 fine and from six months to ten years in prison.
DERIDDER, LA

