ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern-Craven County Library Hosts NC Shell Club

newbernnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to – Shells and Fossils on Monday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring the...

newbernnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbernnow.com

A Visit to the New Bern-Craven County Public Library

Had my first visit and received my first North Carolina library card at the New Bern-Craven County Public Library a few weeks ago – only took four years after I moved here! While there I was given a tour of the library’s summer theme “Oceans of Possibilities.”
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt Street Brewery holds ribbon cutting for new Washington location

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered Friday along the Washington waterfront for the ribbon cutting for Pitt Street Brewery on the Pamlico. The ceremony was held as a way to welcome the company to a Washington community that is thriving in the brewing industry. Brianna Long, General Manager for Pitt Street...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Morehead City and Alive at 5

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Our latest Living Local is literally Alive at 5. During weekdays in July, WNCT is heading to a different town or city in Eastern North Carolina. It’s our chance to showcase and highlight all the things that make this area so great. Friday, we were in Morehead City for the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sea turtle hospital in Surf City launches an adopt a nest program

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– Most people consider themselves a dog or a cat person, but others may be interested in becoming a sea-turtle person. Through the help of the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf-City, you can now become the proud parent of a sea-turtle nest.
SURF CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
coastalreview.org

Carteret OKs rezoning for major development near Peletier

Carteret County commissioners Monday night cleared the way for the next major development in the western part of the county. During its monthly meeting in its chambers in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort, the board voted unanimously to rezone 82.31 acres of property off West Fire Tower Road and Amphitheater Drive near Peletier from B-1 (General Business District), R-15 (Single-Family Residential District, and R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-10CZ (Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning District).
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Event will help clean up the Tar River in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to get your hands dirty for a good cause. On July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, a local community service project will help assist in cleaning up the Tar River. The “Splash for Trash” Tar River Clean-Up event is held by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club to promote recreational use and the clean-up of the Tar River in Pitt County.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point board OKs special-use permit for boat service business

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday night approved a special-use permit for a boat service and detailing business at 1127 Highway 24. The 4-1 vote, with Commissioner John Nash the sole opposition, came during a meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The property is on the...
CEDAR POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Sea Turtle#The Nc Shell Club#Nc Marine Fossils#Shells And Fossils
WNCT

Report: New Bern, Greenville are top places to move

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern and Greenville are looking really popular to out-of-towners. In a new report released by MoveBuddha.com, they analyze which cities are attracting the highest proportions of moves in 2022. Since the start of the year, Greenville is still attracting higher proportions of people moving in than out.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

When do students return to public schools in ENC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we near the end of summer break, it’s time to start getting ready for back-to-school plans. While most of the public schools in Eastern North Carolina start back on August 29, there are some which start earlier. There are also Early Colleges that will start on earlier dates. Below is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
Mount Olive Tribune

Mount Olive driver license office to close

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon close its Mount Olive driver license office located at 110 N. Chestnut St. The last date services will be provided at that location is July 29. Following the closure, the Mount Olive DMV staff will be reassigned to Wayne County’s other...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Greenville Event Update: Koinonia Christian Center Songs of the Church Live Recording

Photo Courtesy of Koinonia Christian CenterKoinonia Christian Center. If you were unable to get a ticket you can enjoy the event from the Journey. On Friday, July 22nd at 7:00 PM, Koinonia Christian Center will be having a Songs of Church Live Recording. Currently, the event is sold out but everyone is welcome to enjoy the event from the Journey Building. Bishop Rosie O’Neal said, “ Hymns are God-centered and call our attention upward; they turn our anxieties to praise and our questions to certainties. We don't sing hymns for tradition's sake, we use them to declare the undeniable truth that Christ is still alive and his power transcends culture and time”.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

ENC wild horses listed as a navigagational hazard around Shackleford Banks

CAP LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — The Shackelford Horses are one of eastern North Carolina’s most enduring and attractive tourist attractions, but they may pose a hazard to boaters and anglers. The herd of about 225 is descended from a core group of Spanish mustangs of the earliest explorers...
ANIMALS
WITN

Body of missing kayaker found in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a Greensboro man vacationing with his family on the Crystal Coast has been found. James Smith, an amateur kayaker, was last heard from around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. He had put in his 12-foot red & white kayak around 3:30 p.m. near Shore Drive in Beaufort.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Child Support Services is planning to offer free confidential DNA testing. The testing, which is being offered in support of Child Support Awareness Month, will take place at the Pitt County Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle in Greenville on Thursday, August 11th from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
PITT COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

All Topsail towns now prohibit Styrofoam in floating docks

All Topsail Island towns now prohibit using unencapsulated polystyrene, commonly called Styrofoam, for floating docks, piers and walkways. The Surf City town council passed an ordinance July 5 and North Topsail Beach aldermen July 6 during their respective meetings, following the lead of Topsail Beach commissioners who approved on April 13 the first such ordinance in the state.
SURF CITY, NC
WITN

Greenville Passenger Rail System feasibility study

Supporters of same-sex marriage in the U.S. are celebrating a victory. Yesterday the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act. It now heads to the Senate, where its future is in question. Today WITN talked to supporters about what it would mean for it to pass. South Creek High School,...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy