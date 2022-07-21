ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MEC: State’s image needs to change for better growth

By Violet Jira
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE — The Mississippi Economic Council hosted the Starkville leg of its MEC tour Wednesday at the Mill at MSU. The council, which is a private organization that dubs itself the state’s chamber of commerce, focused on what businesses and the state of Mississippi as a whole can do to foster...

cdispatch.com

tigerdroppings.com

Sad day for WBRZ, Earl Phelps is leaving going back to Mississippi

He'll move to Greenville, Mississippi, where he has family and work at a television station covering Mississippi's Delta region. Glad he is moving to be around family, but Greenville is not a very desirable place to live. Member since Nov 2014. 18197 posts. Online. Posted on 7/23/22 at 1:17 pm...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
Commercial Dispatch

Slimantics: A new day? I doubt it

It’s a new day in Mississippi. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, which will allow Mississippi to follow through on all but eliminating legal abortions in the state, our elected leaders have vowed to address the consequences of that ban with determination and compassion.
CBS 42

Trio accused of creating fake business for education counseling in Mississippi

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs were arrested on fraud-related charges. State Auditor Shad White said the trio created a business for education counseling. Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business when minimal services were performed to make it appear like a legitimate company.
WJTV 12

How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
thefabricator.com

Columbia Industries to move manufacturing operations in Mississippi

Columbia Industries LLC has announced plans to move its manufacturing operations from Hillsboro, Ore., to Starkville, Miss. The $9.549 million project is expected to create 62 jobs. The company offers custom design and fabrication of oilfield equipment (such as rig walking systems, fast-moving and self-propelled wheeled systems, module and camp...
Natchez Democrat

Natchez first stop in MHC Freedom Tour

NATCHEZ — Mississippi Humanities Council wants to know what freedom means to you. “After celebrating Juneteenth and our nation’s independence this year, it’s clear that freedom is unique to all of us,” said John Spann, program and outreach officer for MHC. “Is there any common ground on the meaning of the term?”
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
mpbonline.org

Mississippi has one of the highests costs per capita for gun violence

Mississippi has the highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, and a new report finds this costs the state nearly $10 billion annually. A recent study done by the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Mississippi as the second highest in gun violence costs per capita. It finds taxpayers cover more than $307 million each year for related items such as healthcare, emergency transport, police response and incarceration. That’s only a fraction of the total $9.9 billion in fees accrued overall. Patricia Ice is the Mississippi State Legislative Lead with Moms Demand Action, a division of Everytown.
vicksburgnews.com

This 4-year-old Mississippian participated in the Moderna COVID vaccine trial. Here’s how it went.

LAUREL — What Truitt Bush wanted more than anything in the world was to play on the indoor playground at Chick-fil-A again. The 4-year-old had spent the majority of his time since March of 2020 inside his Laurel home with his mother. Truitt hadn’t known much of the pre-pandemic world, but he knew he wanted to go back to it. He missed his friends and his gymnastics lessons.
