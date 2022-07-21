ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Goings On with Grant: Mexican restaurant coming to downtown Columbus

By Grant McLaughlin
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been some whispering wonders about the Mexican restaurant, La Campana, over in the old Front Door Back Door building at 400 Main St. Most recently, it was the site of the Old 82 restaurant. According to co-owner Edgar Alvarez, La Campana will open there soon and may...

cdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate Sunday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is sent to the hospital following an early Sunday shooting. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the Laquinta Inn and Suites parking lot. Apparently, there was an altercation just before the gunfire. One person was hit in arm. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
GALVESTON, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Lewis

STARKVILLE — Charlie James McCrary Lewis, 65, died July 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at The Word Church in Crawford, with Sammie Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill M.B. Church, in Columbus. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Downtown Columbus#The Mexican#Food Drink#La Campana
wtva.com

"The Twisted Whisker" Cat Cafe opens in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business opened its doors Thursday in Tupelo, it's called "The Twisted Whisker" and is the first cat cafe in town. It's essentially a foster home for cats from the local humane society. The cafe offers light snacks, like chips and cookies, along with drinks...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Adams

COLUMBUS — Thomas “Dusty” Adams, 62, died July 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, at First James Creek M.B. Church in Brooksville, with the Rev. Leroy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William Harper

COLUMBUS — William Harper, 70, died July 23, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Joe Jones Jr.

STARKVILLE — Joe Lee Jones Jr., 73, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zion Franklin Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Lululemon store to open in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lululemon storefront will soon open at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. The Madison County Journal reported the Lululemon store will be located in the old Williams Sonoma space. According to Public Works Director Alan Hart, the retailer originally wanted to do a ‘pop-up’ store, but they decided to […]
RIDGELAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host Christmas in July on Monday

The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) invites you to the final Magic Monday of summer and celebrate Christmas in July on Monday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.!. Christmas in July will include a special visit from Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and festive holiday programming. Wear your favorite Christmas outfit and get your picture with Santa, plus give him your wishlist early this year. Parents, this is also a great time to start Christmas shopping and enjoy 25% off select merchandise in the MCM Trading Post.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Mill and Russell street intersection to become 3-way stop

STARKVILLE — The intersection of Mill and Russell streets will be converted to a three-way stop. The installation of stop signs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Burnett, city engineer, explained that the changes are in large part to promote safety. Currently, the intersection allows Russell Street traffic to pass through without stopping.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Helen Iles

WEST POINT — Helen Sue White Iles, 92, died July 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, at Christ United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS

