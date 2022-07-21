ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Two Labat trips axed after board questions their purpose

By Jessica Lindsey
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Nearly 20 minutes after Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat spoke Tuesday about a June work trip to Chicago on the district's dime, the board denied two other requests for her to travel out of state for conferences. Each by a 3-2 vote, the board voted against...

cdispatch.com

Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
GALVESTON, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Upcoming forum to explore meaning of ‘freedom’

"Freedom" is a word you hear a lot these days, but, more and more, it means different things to different people. The Mississippi Humanities Council, in conjunction with the Columbus Arts Council, is hosting a public forum Tuesday night to explore the different shades of freedom as a concept.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local pastor works to execute God’s vision

For Bishop RJ Matthews, God has never worked in mysterious ways. There was no crisis of faith nor any confusion on what God was calling him to do in his life's journey; his predestined path was always crystal clear. "I remember driving with my mom when I was young...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus mayor updates citizens

Columbus city leaders are looking for ways to move forward with several projects and the search for a new police chief. Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin took time out Wednesday morning to update the public on some of the issues facing the city, and plans to address them. At Tuesday night's...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
WEST POINT, MS
#Cmsd
Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Lewis

STARKVILLE — Charlie James McCrary Lewis, 65, died July 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at The Word Church in Crawford, with Sammie Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill M.B. Church, in Columbus. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Ribbon-cutting opens new basketball courts in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) A pair of brand-new basketball courts are now open at General Young Park. Mayor Charles Scott attended the ribbon cutting Saturday, July 23, 2022, and said that following through on promises, like new and improved amenities, is an important thing for the children of Aberdeen. "What it...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Linda Conner

VERNON, Ala. — Linda Diane Conner, 74, died July 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, with James Godsey officiating. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Lamar County,...
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Joe Jones Jr.

STARKVILLE — Joe Lee Jones Jr., 73, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zion Franklin Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Daniel Pace

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Daniel Robert Pace, 45, died July 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Danny Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Liberty Community of Monroe County. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

No tax increase expected for SOCSD

STARKVILLE — Oktibbeha County residents will not see a tax increase from the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District this year. The district’s chief financial officer Tammie McGarr gave the first public presentation to the board Thursday night for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, reporting SOCSD can meet its funding obligations without increasing the millage rate for ad valorem taxes. That’s in spite of the fact the district will request almost $1.2 million more from local sources this year to fund operations, debt service and Millsaps Vocational Center.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS
visitmississippi.org

6 Great Mississippi Venues to Tailgate Indoors

When a new sports season starts, gathering with friends and fans in homes and local hangouts to cheer on your favorite team is always a good time. When you want to catch the big game but aren’t in the mood to host a party at home, Mississippi has you covered with plenty of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs to get you in the spirit. From storied institutions to local watering holes, Mississippi makes it easy to grab a pint or signature cocktail and fill up on your favorite gameday foods—whether you’re in the mood for buffalo wings, pizza, burgers, or barbecue—then sit back, relax, and watch the game. Here are six perfect places for an indoor tailgate in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Denise Davis

COLUMBUS — Denise Lavern Davis, 65, passed away. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Northside M.B. Church. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Davis was born May 19, 1957, in Columbus, to the late Pearlie G. Chism and Charles H. Davis.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mill and Russell street intersection to become 3-way stop

STARKVILLE — The intersection of Mill and Russell streets will be converted to a three-way stop. The installation of stop signs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Burnett, city engineer, explained that the changes are in large part to promote safety. Currently, the intersection allows Russell Street traffic to pass through without stopping.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wanda Aldridge

MILLPORT, Ala. — Wanda Moucha Aldridge, 78, died July 20, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church with Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Aldridge was born May 27, 1944, in Millport, Alabama, to the late Joe and Jimmie...
MILLPORT, AL

