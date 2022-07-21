ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Millions more in FEMA money coming for Hunt campus

By Jessica Lindsey
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency has accepted an estimate on damages at the Hunt campus that could result in more than $10 million more in relief funds coming the district’s way for repairs. Project architect Taylor Guild III told Columbus Municipal School District trustees on Tuesday that FEMA...

cdispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mill and Russell street intersection to become 3-way stop

STARKVILLE — The intersection of Mill and Russell streets will be converted to a three-way stop. The installation of stop signs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Burnett, city engineer, explained that the changes are in large part to promote safety. Currently, the intersection allows Russell Street traffic to pass through without stopping.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Upcoming forum to explore meaning of ‘freedom’

“Freedom” is a word you hear a lot these days, but, more and more, it means different things to different people. The Mississippi Humanities Council, in conjunction with the Columbus Arts Council, is hosting a public forum Tuesday night to explore the different shades of freedom as a concept.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
GALVESTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Education
Columbus, MS
Government
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Adams

COLUMBUS — Thomas “Dusty” Adams, 62, died July 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, at First James Creek M.B. Church in Brooksville, with the Rev. Leroy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local pastor works to execute God’s vision

For Bishop RJ Matthews, God has never worked in mysterious ways. There was no crisis of faith nor any confusion on what God was calling him to do in his life’s journey; his predestined path was always crystal clear. “I remember driving with my mom when I was young...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Linda Conner

VERNON, Ala. — Linda Diane Conner, 74, died July 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, with James Godsey officiating. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Lamar County,...
VERNON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmsd#The Hunt Museum
Commercial Dispatch

Charlie Lewis

STARKVILLE — Charlie James McCrary Lewis, 65, died July 12, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at The Word Church in Crawford, with Sammie Lyons officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill M.B. Church, in Columbus. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Joe Jones Jr.

STARKVILLE — Joe Lee Jones Jr., 73, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at New Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Zion Franklin Cemetery. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Helen Iles

WEST POINT — Helen Sue White Iles, 92, died July 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, at Christ United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Daniel Pace

SULLIGENT, Ala. — Daniel Robert Pace, 45, died July 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Danny Burks officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Liberty Community of Monroe County. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Commercial Dispatch

Denise Davis

COLUMBUS — Denise Lavern Davis, 65, passed away. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Northside M.B. Church. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Davis was born May 19, 1957, in Columbus, to the late Pearlie G. Chism and Charles H. Davis.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wanda Aldridge

MILLPORT, Ala. — Wanda Moucha Aldridge, 78, died July 20, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church with Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Aldridge was born May 27, 1944, in Millport, Alabama, to the late Joe and Jimmie...
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

James Ferguson

COLUMBUS — Dr. James S. “Doc” Ferguson, 85, died March 17, 2021. Services have been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at Events Off 5th, 515 College St.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Linda Killingsworth

COLUMBUS — Linda Lovonne Killingsworth, 74, died July 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Maranatha Faith Center, with Thomas Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man hospitalized after shooting in Crawford

A Columbus man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man Wednesday in Crawford, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Adam Malone, 44, of Columbus, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, Hawkins said. Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Columbus Police Department officers responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden...
CRAWFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Longtime official remembered as kind friend, staunch proponent of softball

Officiating sports is a tough and often thankless, but nonetheless necessary job. It invites criticism from either set of fans and demands the patience to deal with players and coaches as well. The commitment required isn’t easily found, but for men like Jack Starr it was another opportunity to show...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lifestyles Briefs: ‘Back to the Beginning’ tickets available

Tickets for all three show dates of Starkville Community Theatre’s upcoming musical fundraiser are available. For three performances only, the theatre is going “Back to the Beginning,” back 23 years with five of the original cast members from its first summer musical revue. MJ Etua, Madeline Golden, Brian Hawkins, Kris Lee and Lyle Tate will reunite for an evening of reminiscing, music and fun, directed by Pattye Archer. Accompanied by Jennifer Davis, Director of Choral Activities at Starkville High School, the performers will sing some of their favorites, including songs from that first summer show. Styled as a true cabaret, the show will feature just the keyboard and the singers, entertaining you with an intimate evening of standard classics and musical theatre numbers. The show will run approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tommy Hill

STARKVILLE — Tommy L. Hill, 66, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at West Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at the funeral home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy