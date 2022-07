I am writing in support of Linda Powers for School Board in District 5. I have known Linda for over 40 years, both personally and professionally, and have found her to be intelligent, thoughtful, determined and dedicated to the students of Citrus County as well as the voters. She is highly qualified and has held varied positions in the field of education. This gives her a unique skill set. Citrus County is fortunate to be able to draw on her vast experience. Mrs. Powers is attentive to and aware of the needs of schools in our district, especially mental health needs.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO