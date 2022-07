On July 17, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Brandon E. Casivant, Johnson City, charging him with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property. At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to 605 N. Barton St. in reference to a male subject on a Ring Doorbell camera attempting to gain access to the property. On arrival, the subject was gone. However, two vehicles in the rear of the residence had been burglarized. The subject on the Ring Doorbell camera also matched the description of a theft earlier in the day at a separate location.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO