Connecticut State

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For CT, With Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Drenching rain could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for all of Connecticut as a new round of storms is expected to roll through with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

The watch went into effect Thursday, July 21 at 11:40 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, the National Weather Service noted.

"Heavy downpours are likely in storms, which could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

David Barz
3d ago

Maybe it will get our Capital in Hartford and take all the democrats to Oz.

milfordmirror.com

Strong storms today to end CT heat wave, weather service says

Strong thunderstorms are possible Monday as Connecticut’s heat wave appears ready to break, the National Weather Service said. A “slow-moving” cold front will bring thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. The system could produce isolated and scattered severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds, the weather service said. Those storms could also generate large hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.
State
Connecticut State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tornado warning issued for parts of New Hampshire

BOSTON — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire on Thursday. The warning is in effect for the areas including New London, Wilmot, Grantham, and Grafton until 2:15 p.m. “Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

6,500 Maryland Residents Without Power On Hottest Day Of Year: Report

Nearly 6,500 Montgomery County residents were without power since around 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, as first reported by NBC News. "Animal contact" with electrical equipment caused the outage, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy told the outlet. Restoration time was projected for 11 p.m. Meanwhile, temps neared 100 degrees and residents...
Register Citizen

Here’s which CT state parks have hit parking capacity on Sunday

Despite near-record temperatures, residents are still making their way to state parks and recreation areas to soak up the Sunday sun. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is tracking parks that have closed to new vehicles because parking lots have reached capacity. DEEP is also reminding residents to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Several Conn. state parks close due to max capacity

Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents will have to find a different way to cool-off on Saturday. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, multiple state parks closed after parking lots were filled to maximum capacity. See the full list of state parks closed on Saturday:. Rocky Neck State...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Three Killed In Fiery North State Parkway Crash In North Hempstead

Three people were killed in a fiery early-morning crash on Long Island. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday, July 24 in Nassau County on the Northern State Parkway in the area of Exit 30 in the town of North Hempstead, according to state police. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when...
Register Citizen

Power mostly restored in CT after thunderstorms

Most of Connecticut had its power back on Friday morning following thunderstorms that passed through Connecticut Thursday afternoon. As of 6 a.m., Eversource reported just 35 outages statewide, including 15 outages in Plymouth and 13 in Kent. United Illuminating reported no outages in its coverage area. . Starting at around...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

A severe round of storms knocked out power to thousands of Connecticut residents on Thursday afternoon, July 21. At 5 p.m., Eversource is reporting 2,245 without power statewide. The most outages are in Plymouth (473) and Watertown (246) in Litchfield County, Wolcott (255) in New Haven County, and Wethersfield (238),...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

RI DEM Issues Warning for Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in RI Waters

The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
CBS DFW

100 degree days may last through August or September, experts say

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The brutal heat in North Texas just doesn't want to go away.  Right now, Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon says we're sitting about two degrees above the 20th century average because of climate change. "We also have been fairly dry in most of Texas these past nine to 10 months because of drought and the less moisture there is on the ground, the more the sun's energy just goes into generating heat rather than evaporating," he said. Lastly, the Gulf of Mexico is running warmer than normal and that's where our air tends to come from in the...
TEXAS STATE
Eyewitness News

Ten Conn. state parks close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Gas Prices Continue To Drop In Connecticut

The lowest price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $3.87 on Sunday in Connecticut, according to user-generated data at GasBuddy.com. That price was available Sunday at three locations:. RoadRunners Citgo, 17 Windsor Ave., Windsor;. FL Roberts, 140 Weston St., Hartford, and;. Sun Mart, 104 Main St., Willimantic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Westport, CT
