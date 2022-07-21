Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For CT, With Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

Drenching rain could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for all of Connecticut as a new round of storms is expected to roll through with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible.

The watch went into effect Thursday, July 21 at 11:40 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, the National Weather Service noted.

"Heavy downpours are likely in storms, which could lead to urban and poor drainage flooding and possibly isolated flash flooding," the National Weather Service said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.