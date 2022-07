She’s the woman who captured a nation’s hearts without lifting a finger — except, you know, to make a spread of delicious Southern cooking at its most prize-winningest. Linda Skeens, the 74-year-old viral sensation who won 25 separate ribbons for her home cooking, baking and crafts at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair this year appeared on TODAY Thursday for her very first television appearance. At last, we put a face to the name on the everyone's lips.

