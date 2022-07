MEARS, Mich. — Cam Goode has only been with the Michigan football program for a few weeks, but the transfer defensive tackle already feels right at home. Part of that comes from his easy rapport with teammates and with defensive line coach Mike Elston, who has helped Goode get settled in Ann Arbor. And Goode has felt especially comfortable because after three years in Florida at UCF, he’s still getting to enjoy the beach.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO