LOS ANGELES (CNS) - One person is in critical condition Friday after being shot during an argument outside a CVS Pharmacy in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 9:35 p.m. Thursday to Seventh and Spring streets, south of Pershing Square, on a shots fired call and when they arrived they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds, Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO