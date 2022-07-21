ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Launching Task Force To Address Monkeypox Outbreak

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WZ95_0gnlXqcQ00

(CBS DETROIT) — Oakland County, which is reported to have the highest number of monkeypox cases in Michigan, announced Thursday it is launching a task force in response to the outbreak.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the county has five reported cases as of July 21.

“Oakland County has the largest number of cases of monkeypox in the state of Michigan and the population of individuals most at risk of getting it exceeds our capacity to vaccinate them at the moment,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a press release. “That’s why I’m forming a task force to prepare for what may be to come.”

Officials say Health Officer Calandra Green will lead the task force. Members include Dr. Paul Benson, medical director of Be Well Medical Center in Berkley, Oakland County Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust, Affirmations Executive Director Dave Garcia, and representatives from Corktown Health in Hazel Park and MDHHS.

Officials say additional task force members may be announced later.

“We are committed to diligently working to contain the spread of monkeypox in Oakland County,” Green said. “The community can help by knowing their risks and seeking testing if they experience any symptoms of monkeypox.”

The task force will create a communication and education plan about the virus and a strategy for outreach. It will also create a plan to distribute vaccines once they become available.

In the meantime, the county is responding to the outbreak through contact tracing and monitoring.

“We know that the number of cases will increase. I’m urgently calling on the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control to expedite the development and production of the drugs that will help prevent and treat this emerging virus,” Coulter said.

The first case identified in Michigan was reported in Oakland County.

Since then, a total of 19 cases have been identified in the state, including in the city of Detroit .

This week, MDHHS announced it was launching a new website to help keep Michiganders up-to-date on cases. The website provides residents with information about the signs and symptoms of monkeypox.

Click here to view the website and cases by county.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Minimum Age For Tobacco Sales Raised To 21 In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — A new legislation in Michigan raises the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 years old. The legislative packages — signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday — amend the Youth Tobacco Act, raising “the minimum legal sale of tobacco products, vapor products and alternative nicotine products from 18 to 21, in alignment in with federal law.” It also prohibits anyone under 21 from entering a tobacco retail specialty store, such as a cigar shop. Penalties for selling tobacco to anyone under the required age will remain up to $100 for the first offense, up to $500 for the second...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County To Test Equipment Ahead Of Aug. 2 Primary Election

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Clerk and Elections Division is planning to conduct a Public Accuracy Test next week, ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election. The test will be 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24 at the Oakland County Board of Canvassers Training Room (Oakland County Courthouse, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Pontiac). “The Public Accuracy Test is one of the many ways the security, accuracy, and transparency of our electoral process is ensured,” Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown said in a statement. “The equipment being tested will be used on Election Day to count the absentee ballots cast in nineteen Oakland County communities. The testing is also a great opportunity for members of the public to learn and observe the process.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

(CBS DETROIT) — A former claims manager with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is sentenced to two years for his involvement in a $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Officials say Jermaine Rose, 43, worked in the department in April 2020 when he used his credentials to approve false claims. Rose worked with individuals who would submit the claims using other people’s names or fictitious people. In exchange, he was paid between $50 and $150 per claim. In addition, some of the people worked with Rose to approve legitimate claims and receive the benefits on an accelerated schedule. Rose...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#County Executive#Drugs#Public Health#Cbs Detroit#Be Well Medical Center#Oakland County Medical#Corktown Health#Mdhhs
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Signs $76B Michigan Budget, Rejects Anti-Abortion Items

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law Wednesday, largely backing the plan legislators approved but vetoing money that Republicans funneled toward anti-abortion causes including groups that run “pregnancy resource centers” focused on persuading pregnant women to give birth. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds the final piece of a $76 billion state budget she signed into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Detroit. Whitmer largely backed the plan she signed off on Wednesday but nixed money that Republicans had funneled toward anti-abortion causes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Negotiators met behind the scenes...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested For Driving Impaired On M-10, Carrying Loaded 9mm Pistol

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who was speeding and driving impaired on M-10 in Oakland County, with a loaded pistol in his vehicle. Loaded 9mm pistol found when troopers pulled over a man driving intoxicated on M-10 in Southfield. | Credit: Michigan State Police Police say on July 22, troopers conducted a traffic stop on M-10 in Southfield for improper lane use and speeding. Troopers found that the driver, 32, was operating while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. In addition to this, the man also had a loaded 9mm pistol. MSP arrested the man and he is lodged pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Lockdown Clears After Shooting Incident Reported Near Michigan Technical Education Center, Officials Say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren. The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large. Warning: Shooting incident near M-TEC. Suspect at large, thin black male, 20s, 6’, wearing a black shirt. For safety, M-TEC currently locked down. Avoid area. — Macomb College (@MacombCollege) July 21, 2022 The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt. About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume. Officials did not release any additional information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

General Motors Recognizes Metro Detroit Nonprofits Awarded Community Impact Grants

(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is recognizing local nonprofits that received a community impact grant this year, The program focuses on STEM education, climate equity, community development and vehicle and road safety. It was launched in 2010 to help address local issues in communities by providing philanthropic grants to nonprofit organizations. In 2021, the automaker provided $86.7 million to nonprofits working to help create solutions to social issues — including 95,000 employee volunteer hours and $46 million in grantmaking to support more than 360 U.S.-based nonprofit projects. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Court Rejects Bid To Nix GOP Governor Candidate Ryan Kelley Because Of Jan. 6 Role

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected a request to have a Republican candidate for governor declared ineligible because of his attendance at the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley speaks to a reporter after a March for Medical Freedom event hosted by Informed Choice Michigan in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin Ryan Kelley is facing misdemeanor charges in Washington. But the court, in a 3-0 order, noted that he hasn’t been convicted of anything. A lawsuit claimed the western Michigan man’s participation makes him ineligible for office under the U.S. Constitution. The 14th...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency In Marquette County After Flash Floods In May

MARQUETTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Marquette County Tuesday after thunderstorms and flash flooding in May. Heavy rainfall on May 12 led to flash flooding, causing damage to roads in the county and the city of Ishpeming. Marquette County declared a state of emergency on May 24. “As Marquette County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding from this spring, we are doing all we can to assist them in their recovery,” Whitmer said in a press release. Whitmer says the declaration means all state resources are available with local response and recovery efforts. It authorizes the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts, in conjunction with local agencies. “This declaration ensures Marquette County will have access to additional resources needed to maintain the health and safety of the community. Michiganders face challenges together, and we will ensure that Marquette is back stronger than ever,” Whitmer said. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Great Lakes Water Authority Denies All Claims Related To Flooding In Summer 2021

(CBS DETROIT) — The Great Lakes Water Authority denies all claims submitted following the flooding in June 2021. The authority announced the decision on Tuesday and says it was based on two factors — findings from an independent investigation conducted last year and the Michigan Governmental Liability for Negligence Act, which states GLWA would be considered liable if its sewage disposal system was 50% or more the cause of property damage. “We understand the difficult situations homeowners and businesses face when flooding occurs,” GLWA CEO Suzanne R. Coffey said in a press release. “We are experiencing increased frequency and intensity of storms...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Completes 174 Retrofits Of Homes Near Gordie Howe International Bridge

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroiters living near the construction site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge now have new windows, HVAC and insulation in their homes. The city announced Wednesday it completed the remaining 174 retrofits of homes in Southwest Detroit to protect homeowners from the environmental impacts of increased truck traffic on Interstate 75 leading to the new bridge. The $6.5 million Bridging Neighborhoods program was funded by a $45 million community benefits agreement between the city, the state of Michigan, Canada and residents in the Delray neighborhood. City officials say upgrades include: 3,889 new double pane windows, with a minimum STC rating of...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Rescues Owl Struck By Car

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police had their hands full when had to save an owl Sunday night. Troopers in the Tri-City Post rescued the bird after it was struck by a vehicle on US-10 near M-47, which isn’t far from Midland, MI. Tri-City Post: Troopers responded to assist an owl that was struck by a car on US-10 near M-47 last night.  The owl appeared to have a broken wing. Troopers connected him with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists. pic.twitter.com/RXFh0AColJ — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 18, 2022 The owl appeared to have a broken wing and was “connected with local wildlife rehabilitation specialists,” MSP said. As of Wednesday, MSP did not give an update on the bird. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MIDLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor Ranked As Most Educated City In United States, Study Says

(CBS DETROIT) – Ann Arbor has ranked as the most educated city in the United States, according to a study done by WalletHub. WalletHub researchers compared 150 cities with the largest metropolitan areas across 11 different metrics to determine which cities were the most educated and which were the least. Some metrics researchers used include the number of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the quality of the public school system in that area, and the gender education gap. The city of Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 as the most educated city and Visalia, California, ranked No. 150, as the least educated city. Ann Arbor ranked No. 1 in multiple metrics, including the percentage of high school diploma holders and the percentage of associate degree holders or college-experienced adults. Here are the other places in Michigan that also ranked on the list: Lansing-East Lansing at No. 30 Grand Rapids-Kentwood at No. 64 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn at No. 74 Flint at No. 127 To find out more information about how these cities were ranked, view the whole WalletHub study here. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For Hire

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former UAW Execs Convicted Of Corruption Get Out Of Prison Early

DETROIT (AP) — Two former presidents of the United Auto Workers, each convicted of corruption at the union, were released early from prison after less than a year in custody, a newspaper reported Wednesday. FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Gary Jones, United Auto Workers President, speaks during the opening of their contract talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, Mich. Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison for scheming to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in union dues. U.S. District Judge Paul Borman in Detroit sentenced the 64-year-old Jones on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul...
CBS Detroit

No Summer Resolution To Big Dispute Over Paying Court Costs

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court signaled Friday that there will be no summer decision in a high-stakes dispute over whether people convicted of crimes can be ordered to pay to keep the lights on and cover other operating costs in local courts. The court heard arguments in April and subsequently asked the parties to file more briefs addressing certain issues. The law, which raises millions of dollars each year, expires Oct. 1, though there’s a bill in the Legislature to extend it until fall 2025. In its latest order, the Supreme Court said it will hear more arguments on three points in the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 2 New Puppies To Its K9 Comfort Unit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Puppies are taking over the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The department announced two new members — Sadie and Wildcat — to its K9 Comfort Unit. Officials say the newest members join a collection of King Charles Cavalier Spaniel purebred dogs. The department announced two new members — Sadie and Wildcat — to its K9 Comfort Unit. Officials say the newest members join a collection of King Charles Cavalier Spaniel purebred dogs. (credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office) The puppies recently appeared at Oxford High School when it first opened following the deadly Nov. 30 shooting. Deputies say two more...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Here’s Where State Abortion Bans Stand Amid Legal Challenges

(CNN) — In more than a dozen states, legal fights are underway over abortion bans and other laws that greatly limit the procedure after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to an abortion on June 24. Abortion rights proponents have taken legal action, challenging several states’ abortion restrictions and have seen some success in temporarily blocking bans in at least five states: Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan and Utah. Here’s where some states’ abortion bans stand as courts consider legal challenges:   Arizona: state seeks to lift hold on pre-Roe abortion ban   Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking a state court to lift a 1973...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy