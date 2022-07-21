ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Woman arrested for child endangerment

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIFOI_0gnlWLA600
Photos courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Child removed by CPS reportedly tested positive for fentanyl in their system

– On June 15, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. This operation led to the arrest of Brynn Maddox for child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury/death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMOPx_0gnlWLA600

Maddox lived at this location with her five-year-old child and two additional adult relatives. Sheriff’s detectives seized numerous items of narcotics (fentanyl) and narcotic paraphernalia in locations in the living room that was easily accessible to the child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GePPV_0gnlWLA600

The excessive accumulation of garbage, severe lice infestation, and the lack of running water made the living conditions unsanitary and unsafe for the child, according to authorities.

The child was removed from the residence by Child Protective Services. The child would later test positive for fentanyl in their system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Btjwx_0gnlWLA600

Brynn Maddox was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Ultimately, Maddox was released on June 22 on a Post Arraignment Monitoring System.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX3hF_0gnlWLA600

