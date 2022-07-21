City Council Passes Amended Ethics Ordinance

“Good, ethical governing is the foundation for monumental change in the City," said Mayor Lightfoot. "This ethics package will be beneficial not just to our city’s leaders, but for each and every resident that trusts us to act in their best interests.”

The addition to the package in Chapter 2-156-390 states any person that is suspected to be in violation, the Board of Ethics must give send a notice via certified mail and email stating the nature of the suspected violation and underlying facts and give ten days to respond before moving forward in the investigation.

An additional amendment will no longer consider the use of the City seal as an ethics violation in incidental contexts. This includes if the seal was included in a photograph, video, or other visual media as long it is not the primary focus of the media, there is a clear, written disclaimer that it is not related to city business and the visual media is available in the public domain.

“These new laws will institute new standards that apply specifically to elected officials and increase transparency in a number of important ways,” said Steve Berlin, Executive Director of the Chicago Board of Ethics. “No single ethics package is going to ‘finally bring corruption to its knees.’ This one is no exception. But it does represent a big step in the right direction.”

Other provisions to the ethics ordinance include:

Removing the requirement that recusing City Council members must leave the Council chambers or committee room while the matter recused from is discussed and voted upon;

Removing persons paid by City Council caucuses from the definition of “City Council contractor”;

Removing City title from the definition of “City property”;

Lowering the limit on gifts that may be given to one’s official superior for “life-occasions” like the birth of a child, death of a relative, wedding, etc., from $250 to $100 per calendar year;

Adding an exception to the prohibition on elected officials representing third parties (other than constituents) before other City employees or officials to enable them to appear without compensation on behalf of non-profits seeking to donate goods or services to the City or its residents;

Adding an exception to the prohibition on elected officials soliciting gifts on behalf of third parties from persons with matters pending before them to allow them to solicit tangible or perishable goods, but not cash, on behalf of identified charities, or to solicit gifts to be made directly to a charity as long as the members receive no monetary benefit, no cash is accepted, and the solicitations are not targeted to specific donors;

Clarifying that lobbying on the Council floor or committee room during meetings is prohibited (except through public comment or testimony), but explicitly allowing for debate or discussion between Council members, City employees or City Council contractors;

Removing the proposed annual $1,500 limitation on political contributions from subcontractors of the City and other named sister agencies; and

Clarifying, under City Council Rules 14 and 44, that City Council members who recuse themselves from matters pending before any Council committee or the full Council – whether those recusals are required by law or are made out of an abundance of caution, may not preside over the hearings or participate in any debate, discussion or vote, but will be counted present for quorum purposes, and that the Clerk will create a record of all such recusals and that committee reports (other than any committee of the whole) shall summarize all recusing members and their reasons for recusing.

“These changes have been a long time coming. These are important steps in the journey towards ethical and transparent government,” said Chairman Michele Smith, 43rd Ward. “Thanks to the Board of Ethics team, Mayor Lightfoot, and my fellow City Council members for helping the city take that next step.”

