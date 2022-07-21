Recombinations

Eric Novak is a prolific Chicago multi-instrumentalist who plays with jazz quartet Whtvr Frvr and jazz-fusion sextet Cordoba. He’s also loaned his talents to a variety of local artists, including indie-rock band the Curls and folk singer Reno Cruz, and most recently he added warm woodwinds to Portrait, the new album from rapper Davis. Novak also releases his own music under the name Dissonant Dessert, and his work feels unlimited in structure and raw emotion. The songs on his brand-new record, Absurd, Obscene!, sometimes slowly dissolve or abruptly cut into different time signatures, replicating the fleeting, shape-shifting nature of dreams or psychedelic experiences. He calls this style “emo prog,” but the influence of 70s funk-rock giants Parliament-Funkadelic is obvious in its dissonant guitars, grotesque humor, and large ensemble (the album credits 43 in total, including keyboardist and singer Ayanna Woods, harpist Yomí, and Cordoba vocalist Brianna Tong).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO