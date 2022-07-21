ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

By Juliet Lemar
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat...

Column: “Temperament & Patience” Define Judicial Candidate Lyons Yearning for Public Service!

Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role as LA County Deputy District Attorney. Melissa Lyons is an incredibly talented and qualified individual with a unique story to tell as she enters the runoff stage of her campaign to become a LA County Judge!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Gets Trapped in Beverly Grove Ventilation Shaft

Few details released surrounding Monday afternoon incident. A man got trapped in the ventilation shaft of a Beverly Grove restaurant Monday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Monday around 3 p.m. Officials say a “conscious and alert” adult male was trapped feet-first in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tigertail Road Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

1938 one-story home on Tigertail Road goes up in flames early Monday morning. An 84-year-old Brentwood home suffered heavy damage in a Monday morning fire. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Monday at 4:28 a.m. at 468 Tigertail Road. Firefighters arrived to find a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

