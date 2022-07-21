Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue. Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role as LA County Deputy District Attorney. Melissa Lyons is an incredibly talented and qualified individual with a unique story to tell as she enters the runoff stage of her campaign to become a LA County Judge!
Few details released surrounding Monday afternoon incident. A man got trapped in the ventilation shaft of a Beverly Grove restaurant Monday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Monday around 3 p.m. Officials say a “conscious and alert” adult male was trapped feet-first in...
1938 one-story home on Tigertail Road goes up in flames early Monday morning. An 84-year-old Brentwood home suffered heavy damage in a Monday morning fire. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Monday at 4:28 a.m. at 468 Tigertail Road. Firefighters arrived to find a...
