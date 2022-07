A Bristol, Tennessee woman is jailed after police say she stabbed and cut a male victim following an argument. 35 year old Jessica Danielle Burker was arrested within minutes of the incident that took place at Cumberland Square Park late Sunday afternoon. Witnesses provided police with information that led them to Burker who was found on Moore Street near State Street after the victim walked into the Lee Street Fire Department suffering from stab wounds and cuts. Burker is charged with Malicious Wounding. The male victim remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

1 DAY AGO