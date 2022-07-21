Ex-Atlantic Coast Bank CEO Loses Round Over Golden Parachute
3 days ago
Bank’s exit from ‘troubled’ status doesn’t affect analysis. The former president of Atlantic Coast Bank stumbled in his lawsuit seeking about $1.65 million under his supplemental executive retirement plan, when a federal magistrate judge in Florida recommended upholding a determination that the payout was a prohibited “golden...
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Congressman Stephen Buyer has been charged with insider trading over purchases of shares in telecommunications company Sprint before it merged with T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), prosecutors said on Monday.
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Crow Holdings Development (“CHD”), a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States, announced today plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards. The mass timber construction office building, the anchor building in a 45-acre visionary, mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, is representative of CHD’s focus on creating well-located offices that cater to the requirements of future office workers. With over one million square feet of office slated within the development, this first office building will bring 235,000 square feet of innovative, differentiated, highly amenitized, and environmentally friendly office space in seven stories of the first mass timber construction in North Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005622/en/ The Offices at Southstone Yards, the first mass timber construction in North Texas, is scheduled to start construction this summer, and completion of the building is expected in Q3 of 2023. (Photo: Duda|Paine Architects)
Target is rolling out three new sortation centers throughout the next year to help power delivery across the country. Two of these centers will be located in greater Chicago, and one will be positioned in the metro area of Denver, Colo., adding to the company’s existing six sortation centers across the U.S. The centers function as centers to pack and sort items for local deliveries.
Linklaters and Willkie Farr & Gallagher are advising parties in industrial company Hillenbrand, Inc.’s “binding offer” to buy Linxis, a Nantes, France-based supplier of industrial equipment and automation solutions for the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Batesville, Indiana-based Hillenbrand said in a statement that, with advice from...
Drivers in four states won class certification in their suit alleging. Nissan North America Inc. failed to disclose that panoramic sunroofs on certain vehicles can spontaneously shatter, after a federal judge in California said common issues would dominate the litigation. Drivers in California, New York, Colorado, Florida, and Illinois said...
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised BlackRock Real Assets on a BlackRock managed fund’s acquisition of Vanguard Renewables, a Wellesley, Massachusetts-based company that produces renewable natural gas from agricultural and food waste. Simpson Thacher said partner Christopher May led its deal team. Ropes & Gray advised the seller, Vision Ridge...
A Peruvian corporation is bound by a $40 million arbitration award in a contract dispute with a subcontractor, despite two of its attorneys withdrawing and joining the opposing party’s law firm during the arbitration, according to the Eleventh Circuit. Técnicas Reunidas de Talara SAC subcontracted with SSK Ingeniería y...
T-Mobile US said it agreed to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit tied to a 2021 cyberattack. To pay $350m to fund claims submitted by class members, legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and costs of administering settlement. To commit to an aggregate incremental spend of $150m for data security...
Interested buyers include private equity, cypto-investment firms. Bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. said it has received interest from more than three dozen prospective buyers for its plans to sell nearly all of its assets or seek investment. Voyager has reached out to 83 potential parties that would be...
Avco Corp. will get another chance to show that the attorney who defended it in product liability suits and then went on to represent plaintiffs in a case involving engines made by an Avco subsidiary owes it disgorgement, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. Attorney Veronica Saltz Turner first defended Avco...
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel advise their companies on ESG strategies, prepare ESG reports and disclosures,...
The operator of five food truck restaurants in Maui, Hawaii owes 95 workers over $290,000 in back wages and damages, the US Labor Department said. Joshua Marten, the managing member and owner of Da Nani Pirates LLC, Da Nani Pirates Lahaina LLC, Maui Poke LLC, Maui Burgers LLC, and Aloha Thai Fusion LLC, required workers to give a portion of their tips to management, paid them straight-time rates for hours over 40 in a workweek, and failed to combine all hours employees worked at multiple locations, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the DOL’s Wage and Hour Division said Thursday.
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: House Education and Labor Committee ranking member Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) is pressing the Labor Department for more details about Labor Secretary Marty Walsh’s participation in union disputes. Foxx is requesting, for the third time, information on whether Walsh sought ethics advice...
The SEC is taking a strong stance in pursuit of crypto companies. Digital assets industry seeks clarity on what constitutes a security. The SEC’s insider trading case involving a former Coinbase employee is expected to ripple far beyond the crypto platform and underscores the SEC’s tough approach to wrangling the $1.3 trillion market.
Prosecution is Justice Department’s first crypto insider trading case. An ex-Coinbase manager and his brother are facing fraud charges. A former Coinbase product manager and his brother have turned to veteran criminal defense lawyers to fight the Justice Department’s first-ever cryptocurrency insider-trading case. Ishan Wahi, who once helped...
Eleven Republican state attorneys general have filed a friend-of-the-court brief urging the Eighth Circuit to reconsider its June decision signing off on Bayer’s $39 million Roundup settlement. “Class action settlements like this one—where less than 30% of the funds accrue to injured class members—fail to adequately compensate those class...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will face federal labor board prosecution if agency lawyers find anti-union hostility behind its decision to shut down a store that was home to the burrito chain’s first workers to file for union recognition. Chipotle, which owns and operates about 3,000 locations nationwide, flatly denied...
