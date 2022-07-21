Ex-Atlantic Coast Bank CEO Loses Round Over Golden Parachute

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- Crow Holdings Development (“CHD”), a leading real estate development company specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office development across high-opportunity markets in the United States, announced today plans for The Offices at Southstone Yards. The mass timber construction office building, the anchor building in a 45-acre visionary, mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, is representative of CHD’s focus on creating well-located offices that cater to the requirements of future office workers. With over one million square feet of office slated within the development, this first office building will bring 235,000 square feet of innovative, differentiated, highly amenitized, and environmentally friendly office space in seven stories of the first mass timber construction in North Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005622/en/ The Offices at Southstone Yards, the first mass timber construction in North Texas, is scheduled to start construction this summer, and completion of the building is expected in Q3 of 2023. (Photo: Duda|Paine Architects)

