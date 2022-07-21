ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Council Votes Unanimously On Interim Zoning Ordinance

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0gnlPDLl00

Lisa Gardner, City Council Communications Director, 509.625.6226

During Monday’s Legislative Session, Council voted unanimously to adopt Ordinance C36232. This interim zoning ordinance allows for permitting and construction of attached homes, duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes in more residential zoned areas of the City, aiming to increase construction of multi-family housing near centers and corridors.

“The housing crisis in Spokane has reached a boiling point,” said Council Member Michael Cathcart who co-sponsored the ordinance with Council Member Betsy Wilkerson. “The median home price in Spokane County has increased over 26% in a single year, reaching $430,000 in April of this year—those statistics are extreme and create a severe gap for those who are looking to achieve the American dream of homeownership and those looking to attain affordable housing. This ordinance proves that we heard the concerns of our community. We worked hard with our planning department, and as a Council agreed upon a path forward with simmering the desperate need for housing in our neighborhoods. Families and individuals in our community deserve a home they can afford in safe neighborhoods they want to live in.”

The ordinance implements strategies laid out in the City’s Housing Action Plan (HAP) and several action items from City Council’s HAP Implementation Plan and Mayor Woodward’s July 26, 2021, Housing Emergency Proclamation. This collaborative effort was an historic measure that received well-deserved applause from the audience following the vote.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Residents react to Spokane homeless housing proposal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane submitted a $24.3 million dollar proposal on housing people who live at homeless encampments. One of the proposal locations is the Quality Inn right on Sunset Boulevard. People that live near the Quality Inn think that it’s a great idea. “I...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Homeless shelter says Kootenai County delegate pulled pizza prank

COEUR d’ALENE — The director of a Twin Falls homeless shelter said David Reilly attempted to make families receiving shelter services the butt of a political prank during the Idaho Republican Party’s convention last week. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter, told Boise television...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Boiling Point#Mayor#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Legislative Session#American#City Council
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police openings take toll

COEUR d’ALENE — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department has the most openings, 14, since Police Chief Lee White came on board in 2014. "Before, I could fill those openings fairly quickly,” he said. But not now. The impact of so many unfilled police posts has been...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruchi's coming to Post Falls

The Spokane-based chain of Bruchi's quick-service restaurants has a new place under construction at 1040 N. Highway 41, a little north of Mullan Avenue, in Post Falls. Offering cheesesteaks, subs, burgers and more, Bruchi's has 18 outlets in Washington, Idaho and California since its Spokane start in 1990. The Post Falls place will be 2,400 square feet with dine-in, drive-thru and 31 parking spaces.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'We don’t need to drown our culture'

Life is changing in Post Falls. For some longtime residents, it doesn't feel like it's changing for the better. "I’m putting a lot of the pressure on the city of Post Falls to not take away what we already have,” said Denny Wagoner, who lives on the corner of Greensferry Road and Gallop Lane.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
inlander.com

Backlash over the boom in newcomers to Kootenai County is reaching a "tipping point"

With an entirely straight face, Justin O'Connell tells the Coeur d'Alene City Council that the region should adopt a "Make Idaho California Plan." O'Connell, who is young, well-dressed and sporting a bushy mustache, goes on to argue for bike-only roads, a ban on gas stoves and the construction of massive high rises that would fit the entire population of Coeur d'Alene into a few square blocks. The plan, he says, would help align the region with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations and World Economic Forum's 2030 Agenda.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Spokane's first refillery opens downtown, promotes sustainability

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Refillery opened in downtown Spokane in early 2022, becoming the first storefront of its kind in the city. The Refillery allows customers to use multi-use containers to refill personal care items and natural cleaning products, in order to promote less waste. Refilleries have gained popularity...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy