Monmouth County, NJ

HEAT ALERT: Monmouth, Ocean counties under mandatory water restrictions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonmouth and Ocean counties are now under mandatory water restrictions following days of dry conditions and a...

newjersey.news12.com



Shore News Network

Ocean and Monmouth Counties Placed on Water Usage Restrictions, Odd, Even Watering Days

TOMS RIVER, NJ – American Water, a major regional water service utility is now asking residents to cut back on watering amid a short-term drought and heat wave. “Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies,” the company said today.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ABCNY

Several New Jersey towns under Boil Water Advisory

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven towns in Bergen County are under a Boil Water Advisory after tests found E. coli bacteria within the distribution system. The advisory covers Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park, and Leonia. New Jersey Water officials say the E. coli was...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Haz-Mat Teams Respond to Overturned Pool Supply Truck in Jackson

An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
JACKSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

7 NJ Counties Already Cutting Down Water Usage, Could Atlantic Be Next?

Watch yourself out there in this heat, South Jersey. MAN, it has been scorcher after scorcher out there over the last few days. While the temperatures throughout the Garden State have remained in the mid 90s, the heat index has reportedly made it feel like it's about 105 degrees outside. Let's just get this out of the way now - don't keep your pets outside for too long. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How to pronounce these 5 South Jersey towns correctly

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Six Flags Suffers Major Power Outage (DEVELOPING)

Six Flags Great Adventure suffered a parkwide power outage, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The outage was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 22. Guests were being turned away from entering the park, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
JACKSON, NJ
1010WINS

Man, 42, drowns in Hudson River after falling off boat

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 42-year-old man drowned in the Hudson River after he fell off a boat as it was docking at a marina in Englewood Cliffs, according to police. Onlookers at the Englewood Marina in Palisades Interstate Park tried unsuccessfully to rescue the man around 8:45 p.m., and by the time emergency responders arrived it was too late, officials said.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
CBS New York

$7,500 in free gas offered to Jersey City residents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- High gas prices have put the squeeze on drivers' wallets this summer, but some residents in Jersey City were able to get a little bit of relief Saturday.The Sunoco gas station on Grand Street offered free gas to their first 300 customers Saturday morning, up to $25 each.The idea came from the World Outreach Christian Church, which wanted to offer free fuel to 100 people, but the gas station owner and Sunoco each matched the church's donation."We thought it was especially important right now with people dealing with the pandemic, people haven't even gotten over the sickness of things, and so now you got inflation on top of that. So listen, $25 may not be a lot, but every little bit helps, especially when you're in need," Pastor Shyrone Richardson said.A total of $7,500 in free gas went out to residents.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Family Of Chinese Nationals Killed By Red Light-Running Driver In Toms River: Police

A family of three Chinese nationals were killed when the Maryland driver of the car they were in ran a red light in Ocean County, authorities said. Tina Dung, 21, was stopped for the traffic light, but then went through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 22, Toms River police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

