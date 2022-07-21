ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD Investigating Fatal Shooting

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
Cpl. Nick Briggs, PIO

Update 7/21/22:

Arrest made in the July 17th shooting that left one dead and one injured.

Today, 07-21-22, Wesley Goings of Spokane was arrested in Missoula, MT, for Murder 2nd Degree in a fatal shooting in Downtown Spokane on Sunday. Immediately after the shooting, SPD MCU detectives began investigating and were able to develop probable cause to arrest Goings for murder, along with unlawful possession of a firearm and felony assault.

Goings will be extradited back to Washington at a later date. SPD is appreciative of our law enforcement partners, including Missoula PD, for their assistance in making this arrest.

Original Release 7/17/22:

SPD investigating fatal shooting near Pacific Ave and Browne St in Downtown Spokane

On 7-17-22 at about 8:30AM, SPD responded to a shooting which occurred near the intersection of State St. and Pacific Ave. Despite the life-saving efforts of first responders an adult male succumbed to his injuries. Another adult was also struck by the gunfire and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is currently investigating. Initial information indicates this was not a random incident and an altercation took place prior to the shooting. Detectives are actively following leads, however at the time of this release no arrests have been made.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased at a later time.

This remains an active investigation. If you have information about this incident, and have not yet spoken with investigators, please call crime check at 509-456-2233, and reference incident 2022-20122907.

