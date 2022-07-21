Restaurant Watch

JUNE 28

Canastas Chicken, 11424 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; open beverage found on the expo line; clean food containers still have old date stickers and sticker residues on them; temperature of potatoes on the line is too low; temperatures of pico, sauce cups and cole slaw are elevated because the unit they’re in was turned off; marinating sauces stored next to the front grill are supposed to be on time control but employees were unaware and had not marked start times; small flies found in the back charcoal storage area; buckets of sauce, chicken bins and potatoes incorrectly stored on walk-in cooler floor; cooking utensils in back kitchen incorrectly stored in water; white contact paper on storage rack in back kitchen is peeling; soiled cardboard is lining a shelf storing onions; walk-in cooler racks are rusty; walk-in condenser is leaking; mop sink basin is very dirty; top of rotisserie is caked in dust.

O’Charley’s Restaurant, 9927 Mayland Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: wash cloths and chunks of grilled chicken found in separate hand sinks (hand sinks are for handwashing only); bar hand sink doesn’t have hand wash signage or paper towels; paper towel dispenser is not working at hand sink near cook line; observed black mold on metal panel of ice machine in back of facility; chlorine sanitizer level is at 0 ppm in chemical dish machine; observed food debris greater than one day old on clean plates on cook line, vegetable slicer and scoop stored clean, vegetable slicer under prep table, slicer blade on prep table, and on potato slicer and knife on wall in prep area; temperature of cut lettuce prepared last night in salad prep top unit is elevated; temperature of marinara on cook line is too low because it is double panned; temperature of raw chicken in refrigerated drawer on cook line is elevated; temperature of baked potatoes is elevated because they were left out on the cart since last night; temperatures of cod, raw chicken, raw steaks and raw burgers in walk-in cooler are elevated because the walk-in cooler has been down since last night; breading and buttermilk are on time control but no time is written down; did not observe a reminder and consumer advisory statement on summer menu for salmon and steak; mahi incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging; observed plastic sauce cups buried in multiple sauces on table on cook line; pans on shelves above prep area are wet nesting; reach-in freezers and lowboy unit across from fryers on cook line have torn gaskets; observed gap greater than one inch on hood where kettle pots are located near cook line; racks throughout the facility are rusty; steam well has a crack; entire bottom of hot holding unit is deteriorating; cutting boards throughout the kitchen are heavily scratched and stained; observed debris in microwave on cook line; observed heavy grease accumulation under and behind fryers, on pipes behind equipment, under grill, on stove, on light bulb covers on hood system, in between and behind equipment on cook line; observed debris on shelves and racks throughout the facility; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; observed debris/grease/trash on floors, walls, behind and under equipment throughout the facility; ceiling vents in dish area and ceiling tiles on cook line are dusty; observed low grouting on floors throughout kitchen.

Burger King, 5217 Williamsburg Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: paper towel dispenser at hand sink near three-compartment sink is not working; bins of pickles incorrectly stored on walk-in cooler floor; observed an employee with long hair down without a hair restraint; medium and large cups and cartons for food are not stored inverted; metal skimmer on the side of the fryer is broken/chipping; observed heavy carbon buildup in the oven; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed; faucet at three-compartment sink is leaking; floors are greasy; ceilings and vents are dusty; hood filters above burger oven are dusty and greasy.

Chick-fil-A, 1529 North Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink was used to dump coffee (hand sinks are for handwashing only); tea filters are unprotected; lights under the hood to the flat top are not working; fryer wheels are dirty; hand sink will not shut off; observed loose caulking around coving in mop sink; coving in mop sink has mildew; floor is wet and dirty.

McDonald’s, 607 East Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee handle food and return to food prep without washing hands; observed grime buildup inside ice machine; lettuce and tomatoes are on time control but no time is marked; three-compartment sink is leaking; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed.

JUNE 29

Hardee’s, 6302 Lakeside Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed mold-like buildup and food debris in lowboy across from cooktop; observed dirt and grime buildup on racks throughout and on sides of equipment on cook line and in fryer area; floors under equipment, walls, inside walk-in cooler and the mop area need cleaning; observed low grouting throughout, especially in mop area (it is causing water to pool); ceiling tiles are heavily stained, drooping and in disrepair.

Pop’s Dogs & Ma’s Burgers, 7301 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: temperatures of chili and cheese in hot holding unit are too low because the unit is turned off; temperatures of cole slaw and hot dogs in lowboy unit are elevated; observed grease buildup on fryers, behind cook line and on waffle maker; observed food debris buildup inside units on cook line.

Firehouse Subs, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have a certified food protection manager; bread in a box that was being pulled from is moldy; temperatures of deli meat and onions in sandwich prep and lettuce and deli meat in one-door reach-in are elevated.

Antonio’s Pizza, 63 South Airport Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge didn’t respond correctly to questions from inspector regarding employee health; facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; several foods in opened packaging or prepped in the walk-in cooler are not date marked; observed dust and grime buildup on wall beside pizza oven and on condenser, fan grates and ceiling of walk-in.

JUNE 30

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11728 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: scoop stored on clean dish rack has white powder on it; temperature of shredded cheese on the line is elevated; observed patches of sticky, greasy substance on the clean dish drying rack; ceiling around vent over the dish area is dusty.

America’s Best Wings, 4730 Finlay Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have an employee health policy in place; a lid and noodles/food debris found in separate hand sinks (hand sinks are for handwashing only); temperature of nacho cheese is too low; temperatures of chicken wings and milk for batter are elevated because they were left out at room temperature; batter, bowls for sauce and rice scoop are on time control but there isn’t a written policy; raw fish and raw shrimp are incorrectly thawing in sinks; more than five dead adult and baby German cockroaches found throughout the kitchen; observed many flies, especially near sauce bowls; mop sink doesn’t have a backflow prevention device installed; faucet handles at mop sink are leaking; side door of dumpster is open (keep closed); grease trap near building was covered in grease on and around the trap; one light is missing under right side of hood system; observed thick layer of grease and food debris on floor behind fryers; mop wasn’t hung to dry; the ventilation system is not adequately removing smoke/vapors from cooking equipment in the kitchen (kitchen is very smoky).

KFC, 9000 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee handle raw chicken and then open hot-holding doors and touch fryer basket handles without washing hands; observed pink buildup on tea nozzles in drive-thru area; four small flies found in mop sink area; microwaves in dish room have debris in them; observed debris, grease and buildup on shelves and racks throughout the facility, on hood filters, sides of and in between equipment, on pipes, under fryers on cook line, on backs of screens and outlets on line, outside of filtering machine, on prep tables and on fan guards in walk-in cooler; step for hand sink near breading station is not working properly due to a loose screw; standing water found inside and in front of both walk-in coolers; ceiling tiles and vents throughout the facility are very dusty; observed heavy grease/debris on floors throughout; observed stains/debris on walls throughout facility; low grouting found on floors throughout kitchen; ceiling tiles are moldy and have holes; paint is chipping in back kitchen.

JULY 1

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11237 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea; it appears that no handwashing has occurred this morning because both hand sinks are dry; observed a worker prepping basil with bare hands; hand sink in dish room is blocked; raw chicken incorrectly stored above zucchini in refrigerated drawer; old debris found on slicer; can opener is soiled; both mashed potatoes and lasagna were not reheated to the required temperature; temperatures of chicken stock, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian butter, meat sauce, cream sauce, meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, peas and lettuce with dressing are elevated; pasta in walk-in doesn’t have a date marked; grill base is on a time control policy but no time is being tracked; two spray sanitizer bottles incorrectly stored beside open herbs and over single-service to-go containers; walk-in is not equipped with electronic equipment that continuously monitors time and temperature and is visually examined for proper operation twice daily; no records/logs are being used to ensure proper time/temperature requirements; mahi incorrectly thawing in vacuum sealed bags; single-service items incorrectly stored on the floor; cabinet with bread warmer is in poor repair; Keg box is leaking onto the floor; facility doesn’t have an irreversible temperature measuring device for the high temp dish machine; several surfaces are dirty (fryer cabinets, can opener holder, drip trays, interior of Keg box, hand sink at wait area, exterior of fry pans, knife sharpener and scales); dumpster is not closed; floor grout is low in several areas of the kitchen; several areas are dirty (floor drains, trench drain, fan grills in walk-in, ceiling vents, walk-in floor and floor under ice bin in service area); caulking by three-compartment sink has mildew.