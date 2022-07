It’s going to be a hot weekend here in North Central Washington and you can combine cooling off with watching some cool boats on the water. Entiat will be the site for a Vintage Raceboat Regatta tomorrow and Sunday. Piston-powered boats of all shapes and sizes will hit the water and race side-by-side beginning at 10am over the next two days. Entiat Park is home base for the event with the course set out on the Columbia River (or Lake Entiat if you will).

