ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Putin’s ‘food terrorism’ in Ukraine war leaves millions facing famine in Africa

By Abbie Llewelyn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7Xsj_0gnlMkot00

Vladimir Putin’s forces are using “food terrorism” as a weapon of war in Ukraine , leaving millions facing famine in east Africa , Parliament heard on Thursday.

Human rights campaigner Lord Alton of Liverpool told the House of Lords how the Russian military is stealing Ukrainian grain, destroying the country’s agricultural infrastructure and blockading its ports on the Black Sea, preventing exportation via that route.

Meanwhile, 400 million people are said to be dependent on grain imported from Ukraine, sometimes referred to as “the breadbasket of Europe”.

Among those worst affected by the blockade are those in the Horn of Africa .

Lord Alton said: “The war’s effects reverberate around the world: food price inflation and supply disruptions from the war in Ukraine has left millions in Africa especially vulnerable to famine and starvation.”

He added: “Today, in a mirror image of Stalin is Putin, who is committing food terrorism by purposefully destroying Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure, stealing Ukrainian grain and agricultural machinery, while last week we saw vivid footage of his militias setting fire to fields, scorching the earth and reducing crops to ash.

“Along with the blockading of ports, this is using food as a weapon of war, a war crime.

“The weaponising of mass hunger is straight out of Stalin’s playbook.”

Lord Alton noted the scale of Russia and Ukraine’s role in global supplies is “phenomenal”, with Ukraine exporting food products worth £25billion last year.

However, in the five months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, the country’s agricultural industry has been decimated.

In 2021, Ukraine collected 107 million metric tons of grain, but this year had managed to thresh just 3.6 million so far.

Meanwhile, the World Food Organisation has warned of an “unprecedented hunger challenge”, with 345 million people in 82 countries facing acute food insecurity, up from a total of 276 at the start of the year.

There are now 50 million people in 45 countries on the verge of famine and 880,000 already living in famine-like conditions in east African countries like Ethiopia, Somalia, and South Sudan, as well as in Afghanistan and Yemen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSh2O_0gnlMkot00

Baroness Smith of Newnham added that people in Ukraine itself are also suffering great food insecurity, especially the 12 million displaced people.

She warned of the problem of “compassion fatigue” whereby the amount of aid sent depreciates over time as attention on the war decreases.

Lady Smith said: “Those shortages are being compounded by a sense of perhaps compassion fatigue.

“Two letters I’ve received ahead of this debate are from charities, Caritas in Lviv and Kaganiec charity in Poland.

“And that charity (Kaganiec) said at the start of the crisis, ‘we were able to take a truck a week of food into Ukraine, and then we built it up to two trucks a week and then in the first half of May we went 10 trucks.

“‘And now we are struggling to send one truck of food in a month’.

“Why is that? Because donations are no longer forthcoming.

“The media perhaps is not covering the crisis in the same way.

“Similarly, the Caritas charity has suggested that there has been a decrease in humanitarian aid estimated at approximately 70%.”

Several peers also criticised the Government’s decision to cut its international aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5%.

Meanwhile, former Tory MEP Lord Hannan of Kingsclere urged peers not to equate food security with self-sufficiency, arguing that to reach for protectionism in response to this crisis would be “the worst possible response”.

He told peers that diversifying sources makes a country more immune to shocks, pointing out that North Korea is the most self-sufficient country in the world, and Singapore the least.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon assured the upper chamber that the UK was working with multilateral organisations to help Ukraine and those affected by food insecurity in the Horn of Africa.

He said: “I am proud of the fact that our Government stands through its commitments to the people of Ukraine, whether it’s on the economy, whether it’s through humanity and the humanitarian support but also diplomatically and militarily.

“It is important that this war ends, it’s in Russia’s hands to end it.

“But in the meantime, we will continue with our obligations and support including in east African countries, the Horn of Africa, to ensure that after a fourth consecutive season of failed rains we continue to have decisive, coordinated, bilateral, multilateral and swift action from the international community to avoid severe humanitarian outcomes.”

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
CNBC

A second wave of Russians is fleeing Putin's regime

A "second wave" of Russians is fleeing President Vladimir Putin's regime as his war in Ukraine rages on. 37-year-old Vladimir is one of a number of Russians with business and family ties who took time to get their affairs in order, but are now relocating. "Once the flow begins and...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Food Shortages#East Africa#Parliament#The House Of Lords#Russian#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy