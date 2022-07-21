ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Corrupt foreigners ‘dissuaded from investing in UK due to arrests of enablers’

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vFO1C_0gnlMWPb00

Corrupt elites are being dissuaded from investing foreign money in the UK after a fresh crackdown on “enablers”, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The law enforcement agency said around a dozen people had been arrested in recent weeks, including some from the legal profession, in an attempt to stop countries such as Russia investing corrupt proceeds in the UK.

An NCA source said the arrests would also help shake the reputation of the capital as “Londongrad” – a nod to it being considered a home for Russian money.

The source said: “I’m not going to drill down individually into how we know these things but we know it is having a dissuasive effect from investing corrupt proceeds in the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juWl7_0gnlMWPb00

“And given the number of enablers that we’ve started to target or pick off, clearly some people have decided that the UK is no longer for them.

“Our intelligence also shows us that some individuals are choosing not to invest corrupt funds in the UK – this is about starting to push back on this concept of Londongrad, that people were free to come regardless of their money and do whatever they liked.”

The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee last month accused the Government of complacency in allowing Russian “dirty money” to flow into the UK despite the war in Ukraine.

It said the failure of ministers to take effective action meant assets “laundered” through the City of London were being used to finance President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Many of these elites have used so many different enablers to make themselves comfortable in our country, from private schools to estate agents to auction houses to solicitors - you name it, they've used it

National Crime Agency source

In a highly critical report, it said “inadequate preparation and foresight” by the leadership of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office  meant the Government was slow to impose sanctions on Russian individuals close to Putin.

And the committee said it was “shameful” it had taken the war for ministers to bring in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 in March, intended to prevent corrupt funds being laundered through the UK property market.

Home Secretary Priti Patel signalled a second economic crime Bill would follow, including the reform of Companies House, powers to seize crypto-assets from criminals and information sharing on money laundering.

The NCA said: “We are happy with the progress we’ve seen.

“We want to see that second economic crime Bill go through – that is crucial for what we are doing going forward.

“Have we got everything in place yet? The answer is no but we are hopeful of getting what we need.”

He said he could only provide limited details about the dozen “enablers” arrested, but added: “Many of these elites have used so many different enablers to make themselves comfortable in our country, from private schools to estate agents to auction houses to solicitors – you name it, they’ve used it, because it was a convenient means for them to set up.

“So clearly as part of this pushing back on Londongrad, we need to push back on some of these enablers who’ve allowed this to happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Treasury condemned for halting all ‘non-essential’ overseas aid spending because of cuts

All but “essential” UK overseas aid spending has been halted in an unprecedented Treasury move which a senior Conservative MP is warning will “cost lives”.Aid organisations and politicians have condemned the crackdown – sparked by the cut to allocating only 0.5 per cent of GDP and the growing cost of relief work in Ukraine.Departments have been told to suspend “non-essential aid spending” until Boris Johnson’s replacement as prime minister is in post, because the lower cap is about to be breachedSam Nadel, head of government relations at Oxfam, warned that help for Ukraine “cannot come at the expense of responding...
U.K.
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air

Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

China banks promise to repay customers after protests erupt

Chinese regulators have promised to pay more customers after significant protests from people unable to take out their savings from crisis-hit banks.The country’s Henan province has been rocked by clashes between police and people who have claimed they have not been able to take any money out from local banks since April this year.The protests were first ignited after thousands of customers opened accounts at the banks in Henan and neighbouring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.They later found out they could not make withdrawals after reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘A spit in the face’: Ukraine condemns attack on Odesa hours after grain deal

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes as a “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, who had brokered the agreements.Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure, and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strikes had caused casualties.“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enablers#Foreign Affairs#Crime#Money Laundering#Uk#The National Crime Agency#Nca#Russian
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe’s currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008 which reached 5 billion%, according to the IMF. With strong memories of that disastrous inflation, many Zimbabweans today prefer to scramble on the illegal market for scarce U.S. dollars to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. Faith in Zimbabwe’s currency is already so low that many retailers don’t accept it.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid: professor warns of two new ‘telltale’ symptoms as cases rise

A leading professor has warned people to assume they have Covid if they wake up with two telltale symptoms.Professor Tim Spector, founder of the Covid Zoe app, warned that fatigue in the morning, even after a good night’s sleep, and a sore throat might be signs of infection. He added that a sore throat was more commonly reported in people with coronavirus than a regular common cold.It comes as Covid infections in the UK increased in the week to 14 July by 7 per cent to almost 3.8 million, from 3.5 million in the week before, according to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tamara Ecclestone offers multimillion-pound reward after ‘traumatising’ burglary

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone has offered a reward of up to £6 million for information that might lead to the recovery of some of her “most precious” belongings which were stolen in Britain’s biggest ever burglary.The daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said she was “going Mel Gibson style from the movie Ransom” in an attempt to get some of her items back, having “waited long enough” to do so by conventional means.The 38-year-old was on holiday in Lapland with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, their daughter and their dog when their Palace Green home was raided on December 13...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Wicked’ predator jailed for life for murdering woman in shipping container

A “wicked” predator who battered a vulnerable young woman to death in a converted shipping container and buried her body in woods has been jailed for life.Romanian Neculai Paizan, 64, was found guilty of murdering Agnes Dora Akom, 20, in north-west London following a trial at the Old Bailey.Following the verdict, Ms Akom’s family accused him of “dragging her through the mud” in death as a result of his lies about her, in which he falsely claimed she was a sex worker and that she had poisoned him with iced coffee.On Monday, Judge Richard Marks QC said Paizan had shown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK lung disease deaths ‘being caused by low pay and damp housing’

Poorer people in the UK are more likely to die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) because of low income and poor housing quality, researchers have found.In a survey of almost 6,000 people suffering with the lung disease, they found that a patient’s socioeconomic background significantly influenced their chances of survival. The chronic condition affects more than 1.3 million people in the UK, but it is believed that many more have the condition without knowing. Symptoms of COPD include breathlessness, continuous cough which is chesty (produces phlegm), and wheezing.A survey by Asthma + Lung UK has now found that more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Bank reveals three most common scams

Purchase scams, impersonation scams and investment scams are the three most common types of fraud that HSBC UK has reported seeing recently. The bank also said it has revamped its free HSBC fraud and cyber awareness app, which is available for people to download regardless of whether they are customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Maternity failings account for the majority of the NHS’s £13bn spend on negligence

Maternity failings continue to account for the majority of billions of pounds spent by the NHS on clinical negligence claims, as an NHS body warns of the “devastating” consequences of poor care.Two-thirds of the £13bn spent by the NHS in 2021-21 in respect of negligence claims was related to maternity care, according to new data.A report released by NHS Resolution said it was “a stark reminder that although the NHS remains one of the safest healthcare systems in the world within which to give birth, avoidable errors within maternity can have devastating consequences for the child, mother and wider family,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Keir Starmer ‘pragmatic’ about question of nationalising utilities

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “pragmatic” about the question of public ownership of rail, energy and water companies, insisting his focus is on economic growth rather than ideology.The Labour leader used a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say the priority for the next Labour government would be to “reboot” the economy with a focus on “growth, growth, growth”.He was challenged about his view on nationalising utilities after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier said the policy was not compatible with the party’s new “fiscal rules” to control public spending.My approach here is pragmatic, not ideological, my mission is...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson says French staff shortages not Brexit to blame for Channel holidays misery

Boris Johnson says French staff shortages and a motorway accident – not Brexit – were to blame for the misery of holidaymakers hit by long delays at Kent ports.The UK’s departure from the European Union means travellers face more rigorous passport and other checks before crossing the Channel, where previously they were largely waved through.But the prime minister’s spokesman said they did not “necessitate” the huge queues seen at the weekend, while declining to say they played no part at all.The problems were caused by a combination of factors “including a shortage of French border control staff and there...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak for £3,500 suit while Liz Truss wears ‘£4.50 earrings’

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has mocked millionaire Rishi Sunak for wearing expensive clothing in the latest personal jab from the Tory leadership race.Ms Dorries, a supporter of Mr Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss, pointed to reports that the former chancellor has been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes.In a tweet she said that by contrast Ms Truss would be travelling the country £4.50 earrings from high street chain Claire’s.The tweet drew criticism on social media, as did the Culture Secretary spelling ‘Teesside’ incorrectly in her post.Mr Sunak was seen wearing a Henry Herbert suit – worth...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

759K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy