Brexit divorce bill could soar by £5bn, Treasury admits

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
 3 days ago

The UK’s Brexit divorce bill could soar to £42.5 billion after the Treasury increased its estimate of the payments owed to the European Union by more than £5 billion.

Simon Clarke , the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, blamed rising interest rates affecting EU pension obligations for the increasing cost on Thursday.

Originally the Government estimated the bill covering spending commitments made during the 47 years of the UK’s membership of the bloc would be between £35 billion and £39 billion.

The Treasury’s latest estimate put the figure at £42.5 billion – up from £37.3 billion a year ago.

Given this is a multi-decade liability, the variables used in this forecast will continue to fluctuate up and down

Simon Clarke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury

That is a rise of £5.2 billion.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Clarke said the rise is primarily down to the UK’s obligations for EU pensions.

“The primary drivers are the latest discount rates and inflation assumptions, which are centrally set by the Government for valuing long-term liabilities,” he added.

“However, given this is a multi-decade liability, the variables used in this forecast will continue to fluctuate up and down.”

Up until the end of last year, the UK says it has paid £5.8 billion to the EU as part of the agreement.

A Treasury spokesman added: “The unprecedented recent rise in inflation and changes in discount rates have increased our pensions liability, which is the biggest reason for the increased estimate.

“The true cost of the settlement is confirmed when payments are made, based on the value at the time. The Treasury continues to monitor and verify these payments in line with the negotiated agreement.”

China banks promise to repay customers after protests erupt

Chinese regulators have promised to pay more customers after significant protests from people unable to take out their savings from crisis-hit banks.The country’s Henan province has been rocked by clashes between police and people who have claimed they have not been able to take any money out from local banks since April this year.The protests were first ignited after thousands of customers opened accounts at the banks in Henan and neighbouring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.They later found out they could not make withdrawals after reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for...
Boris Johnson says French staff shortages not Brexit to blame for Channel holidays misery

Boris Johnson says French staff shortages and a motorway accident – not Brexit – were to blame for the misery of holidaymakers hit by long delays at Kent ports.The UK’s departure from the European Union means travellers face more rigorous passport and other checks before crossing the Channel, where previously they were largely waved through.But the prime minister’s spokesman said they did not “necessitate” the huge queues seen at the weekend, while declining to say they played no part at all.The problems were caused by a combination of factors “including a shortage of French border control staff and there...
Keir Starmer ‘pragmatic’ about question of nationalising utilities

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “pragmatic” about the question of public ownership of rail, energy and water companies, insisting his focus is on economic growth rather than ideology.The Labour leader used a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say the priority for the next Labour government would be to “reboot” the economy with a focus on “growth, growth, growth”.He was challenged about his view on nationalising utilities after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier said the policy was not compatible with the party’s new “fiscal rules” to control public spending.My approach here is pragmatic, not ideological, my mission is...
Treasury condemned for halting all ‘non-essential’ overseas aid spending because of cuts

All but “essential” UK overseas aid spending has been halted in an unprecedented Treasury move which a senior Conservative MP is warning will “cost lives”.Aid organisations and politicians have condemned the crackdown – sparked by the cut to allocating only 0.5 per cent of GDP and the growing cost of relief work in Ukraine.Departments have been told to suspend “non-essential aid spending” until Boris Johnson’s replacement as prime minister is in post, because the lower cap is about to be breachedSam Nadel, head of government relations at Oxfam, warned that help for Ukraine “cannot come at the expense of responding...
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
China women: Killer of popular vlogger Lamu executed

A Chinese man has been executed for murdering his ex-wife by setting her alight while she was livestreaming. The woman, known as Lamu, was a well-known social media personality on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of her followers had watched videos about her life in the mountains...
Zimbabwe debuts gold coins as legal tender to stem inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to tame runaway inflation that has further eroded the country’s unstable currency. The unprecedented move was announced Monday by the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, to boost confidence in the local currency. Trust in Zimbabwe’s currency is low after people saw their savings wiped out by hyperinflation in 2008 which reached 5 billion%, according to the IMF. With strong memories of that disastrous inflation, many Zimbabweans today prefer to scramble on the illegal market for scarce U.S. dollars to keep at home as savings or for daily transactions. Faith in Zimbabwe’s currency is already so low that many retailers don’t accept it.
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
Bank reveals three most common scams

Purchase scams, impersonation scams and investment scams are the three most common types of fraud that HSBC UK has reported seeing recently. The bank also said it has revamped its free HSBC fraud and cyber awareness app, which is available for people to download regardless of whether they are customers.
Households cutting back across the board, says building society

Households cut back on a range of non-essential outgoings in June compared with May, including spending on dating, gardening and gambling, according to a major building society. Nationwide Building Society said that by the value of total transactions, spending on gardening was down by 28% in June compared with May,...
CNBC's Final Trades: Boeing, Apple, Amazon And This Short-Term Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group recommended iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF SHV saying the inverted yield curve offers “a nice yield in the short run.”. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners suggested to “sell some covered calls,...
Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak for £3,500 suit while Liz Truss wears ‘£4.50 earrings’

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has mocked millionaire Rishi Sunak for wearing expensive clothing in the latest personal jab from the Tory leadership race.Ms Dorries, a supporter of Mr Sunak’s leadership rival Liz Truss, pointed to reports that the former chancellor has been pictured wearing a £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes.In a tweet she said that by contrast Ms Truss would be travelling the country £4.50 earrings from high street chain Claire’s.The tweet drew criticism on social media, as did the Culture Secretary spelling ‘Teesside’ incorrectly in her post.Mr Sunak was seen wearing a Henry Herbert suit – worth...
Labour will not nationalise rail, water or energy, Rachel Reeves says

Labour will not go into the next election promising to take private rail, energy or water companies back under public ownership, Rachael Reeves has said.The shadow chancellor said on Monday morning that the policies were not compatible with new "fiscal rules" she would introduce to restrain public spending.Speaking later in the day Keir Starmer said he agreed with Ms Reeves and that “having come through the pandemic it’s important that we have very clear priorities”.Following the shadow chancellor’s interview a Labour spokesperson attempted to clarify that the party was “pragmatic” about the question of public ownership and said...
Truss-Sunak news – live: Tory leadership race branded ‘Thatcherite cosplay’ by Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has branded the Tory leadership race as a “Thatcherite cosplay”.The electorate at the next election would be choosing between economic “growth” under his leadership and “Tory stagnation”, the Labour leader said in a speech in Liverpool.Ahead of their first TV debate at 9pm on BBC, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – who are vying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister – outlined their fiscal plans that have been likened to those of Margaret Thatcher.Sir Keir said: “You will see a clear contrast between my Labour party and the Thatcherite cosplay on display tonight. “The difference...
Russia: We won’t take advantage of Ukraine grain deal

Moscow has said it will abide by the rules of the grain agreement with Ukraine, signed in Istanbul on Friday. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country would not “take advantage” and militarily exploit the de-mining and opening of Ukrainian ports, which are part of a UN-brokered deal to restart vital grain exports.
