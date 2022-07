JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A juvenile black bear was spotted only a few yards away from a residential playground in Jupiter on Friday. The black bear was seen roaming around the townhomes of Riverwalk in Jupiter—east off of I-95. Residents reported that the bear was found in a tree only 50 feet from their playground and are concerned as it continues to wander through the neighborhood. The Jupiter Police Department were dispatched but were unequipped to handle the bear.

