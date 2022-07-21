ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is The Most Famous Song About Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. Sometimes it's just easier to express your feelings that way. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Nebraska?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "You and I" by Lady Gaga is the best ode to the Cornhusker State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Lady Gaga only mentions Nebraska a few times in this pop-rock song—she’s singing to her “cool Nebraska guy” and belts out a few bars of “Nebraska, I love ya” late in the song—but it’s still a winner. Sprawling cornfields, dirt roads, and big blue skies also feature prominently in the music video.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.

