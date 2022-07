(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO